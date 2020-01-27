Motorola Says Bumps And Lumps Are Normal For Moto Razr

Moto Razr: What To Expect

The YouTube video is a brief ad and how-to for the new folding device. The support video ‘Caring for Razr' showcases a couple of things for users to avoid and care practices. For instance, the Lenovo-owned company urges users to keep the Moto Razr screen dry and avoid screen protectors. The video also tells users to beware of sharp objects before placing the device in their pockets.

Moto Razr Care For Foldables

The video appears to be a preventive message for users' fear about having to deal with situations like the Samsung Galaxy Fold. To recall, the Galaxy Fold faced incidents with many impending screen failures.

However, Motorola says that's not the case with the reintroduced Moto Razr. The new smartphone comes with a plastic folding screen, where the hinge is designed to provide more durability. However, users can see some creases, which Motorola calls it ‘bumps and lumps' that are likely to surface with use eventually.

Motorola Video Explained

In other words, Motorola's video shows that there are many ways to build a hinge for a folding plastic screen. Particularly with the Moto Razr, the company has opted for a design that creates a little more flex than the original Fold design, creating some bumps and lumps. Also, the Moto Razr can be closed completely shut, for a fully flat sleek smartphone.

Apart from the ‘bumps and lumps' on the screen, Motorola further establishes a couple of rules for handling the new foldable smartphone. The rules are a few basic things like "close phone before putting in pocket or purse" and so on. In fact, the last rule for closing the phone is another indication that the screen is a fragile one.

Moto Razr Launch

The Motorola Razr has begun presales exclusively via Verizon, priced at $1,499 (approximately, Rs. 107,000). However, the foldable phones will begin shipping on February 14 only, according to the Verizon website. Earlier, the shipping date was scheduled for February 6.

Notably, the Razr smartphone will come out right around Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event. It's believed that the upcoming Galaxy Z flip will be a direct competitor to Motorola Razr. Speculations reveal that Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might pack an ultra-thin glass cover, which is a technology newly introduced. We'll know more when the smartphones eventually rollout.