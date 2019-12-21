ENGLISH

    Motorola Razr Pre-Order And Launch Postponed Due To High-Demand

    By
    |

    Motorola recently unveiled its first foldable smartphone -- the Razr. The company confirmed that the phone will also be made available in India in the coming days. Now, according to the latest update, the global launch date for the Motorola Razr has been pushed further, due to high demand.

    Motorola Razr Pre-Order And Launch Postponed Due To High-Demand

     

    In an official statement, Motorola claims that due to the overwhelming response the device is receiving, the company has seen a surge in supply predictions. The company is now adjusting the launch date to cater to everyone, who is looking to buy the device.

    Motorola has also confirmed that there is no significant difference in the launch time-frame. However, as of now, the company has not confirmed anything about the launch, availability, or the sale date of the Motorola Razr in India.

    In the US, the device was set to go for pre-order in the US on December 26 and was likely to be made available for purchase on January 9 for $1,500. It looks like the company might push forward these dates, probably for a month.

    Motorola Razr Specifications

    The Motorola Razr comes with a 6.2-inch foldable P-OLED display and a 2.1-inch secondary G-OLED display, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 710 SoC with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The phone currently runs on Android 9 Pie OS and is confirmed to receive Android 10 OS update in the future.

    The phone has a single 16MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture lens and a 5MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone does not have a physical SIM card slot, instead, it accepts eSIM with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE. Additionally, the Motorola Razr also supports Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

    A 2,510 mAh battery fuels the smartphone, which is a two-cell battery located behind the two halves of the smartphone with a USB Type-C port with support for 15W fast charging.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 21, 2019, 8:31 [IST]
