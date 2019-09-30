ENGLISH

    Motorola Razr Flip Smartphone To Launch By End Of 2019

    By
    |

    Motorola Razr is getting a redesign and might launch as early as the end of 2019. Moto Razr is one of the iconic phones by the Chinese mobile brand and reports say the revamped phone will launch in the US and Europe in November. The launch of the flip phone marks Motorola's debut folding smartphone.

    Motorola Razr Flip Smartphone Launching Soon

     

    Moto Razr Design, Specifications

    The Moto Razr has sold roughly 130 million handsets at its peak. The original design came with a tiny screen and a press keypad. Reports say that Motorola has changed the design of the phone to give it a 'smart' feel by featuring a full-length display. Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X, the Moto Razr flexible screen allows the curved bulge to fold inwards- giving it the flip-feel.

    Early speculations reveal that an opened Moto Razr will have a 6.2-inch display. Under the hood, there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with 64GB or 128GB storage options, rumors say. The Moto Razr is expected to come in three color variants- black, white, and gold.

    Flips And Folds: Smartphone Designs 2019

    Motorola had revived its Razr brand when it launched the Droid Razr Android series earlier. Coming to other manufacturers, Samsung and Huawei also have folding smartphones, where the design folds outward to expand the screen size and give a tablet-feel.

    Samsung recently launched its Galaxy Fold, after postponing the launch date. The new the Moto Razr first appeared on the Internet earlier this year and was supposed to launch in summer. The revival of the iconic flip phone might give Motorola the push it needs in the overcrowded smartphone market.

    Story first published: Monday, September 30, 2019, 13:12 [IST]
