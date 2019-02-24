MWC 2019: Huawei announces tablet killer Mate X Foldable smartphone at whopping $ 2,600 Features oi-Rohit Arora Huawei Mate X is a 2,600 Dollars 5G enabled foldable smartphone with 8-inch display, Leica cameras and dual battery units.

Huawei's MWC 2019 event has given this world another foldable smartphone after the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Fold. Priced at a whopping 2,600 Dollars, Mate X is a 5G enabled 8-inch foldable smartphone backed by the powerful HiSilicon's Balong 5G01 modem. The foldable phone also sports Leica backed camera sensors and is powered by dual-batteries.

The bendable AMOLED screen is undoubtedly the highlight feature of Mate X smartphone. When folded, the 8-inch AMOLED display converts into two usable screens- 6.6-inches at front and 6.38-inches panel at the back of Mate X smartphone. The whole system works on a specially designed hinge which has been in development since last three years.

As noted, Huawei Mate X directly competes with Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphone that carries a price tag of $ 1,980. Unlike Huawei's Mate X handset that offers a seamless 8-inch screen, the Galaxy Fold boasts a 7.3-inch display with a notch that breaks the continuity for a seamless multimedia viewing experience. Let's check out Huawei Mate X's specifications and features.

Huawei Mate X specifications and features

Let's get into the details of the bendable display of Mate X. In fullscreen mode, the 8-inch display offers a native resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels. The 8:7 aspect ratio AMOLED panel has a square form-factor. When folded, the wider 6.6-inch display on one side offers a resolution of 2480 x 1148 pixels within 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The 6.38-inch folded panel on the other side offers a relatively newer form of aspect ratio with dimensions of 25:9. The AMOLED screen is just 5.4mm thin making Mate X the slimmer foldable device than the Samsung's Galaxy Fold.

The big 8-inch AMOLED panel draws energy from two separate battery cells with a combined juice of 4,500 mAh, which explains the extreme thinness of the foldable smartphone. Huawei claims that the bundled 55W power adaptor is capable to refuel battery unit from zero to 85% with a 30-minute charge.

As far as other important specifications are concerned, the Mate X is powered by Kirin 980 SoC with 8GB of RAM. The phone offers 512 GB internal memory with a nano-memory slot to expand the storage. Connectivity is another major highlight of Mate X. It is the 5G enabled smartphone from Huawei. The connectivity is handled by HiSilicon's Balong 5G01 modem, which as per Huawei touches connectivity speeds of up to 4.6GHz at 200MHz of bandwidth. The Mate X comes with a USB Type-C port for charging. One of the SIM card slots supports 5G whereas the second one will offer 4G connectivity.

Talking about the cameras, Mate X features a quad-camera setup backed by Leica sensors. Galaxy Fold, on the other hand, has a six-lens camera setup. Mate X runs on ANdroid 9.0 with Huawei's EMUI custom skin.

Samsung Galaxy Fold vs Huawei Mate X

The MWC this year has set up the pace for smartphone competition. While Samsung grabbed the title of the world's first mass public foldable smartphone manufacturer, Huawei clearly stole the thunder with its 5G enabled foldable handset- Mate X. Considering the specs and design of the two handsets, it is quite clear that Huawei's Mate X offers a more immersive screen viewing experience for gameplay, reading, and video streaming. We cannot wait to test both the smartphones to understand the foldable phone's functionality and to find out who actually nailed the design. Whoever wins this battle, consumers are definitely in for a treat this year. But you must note that these two smartphones cost a bomb and come with an ultra-premium price tag, which will certainly burn a hole in your bank account.

Tablet killer?

The foldable smartphones might bring an end to tablets in the near future. The bigger edge-to-edge bendable screens are clearly a threat to tablets which have lost the consumer's focus in today's time. With such sophisticated foldable devices, tablets might become a thing of past in the next three to five years. It will not come as a surprise if the tablets completely escape the consumer market and only be seen as a requirement in B2B segment where bendable phone design is not a very practical approach for the industry-oriented workforce.

Samsung's rugged tablet portfolio enjoys a good hold in the B2B tablet market. The company has recently launched Galaxy Tab 2 in India at Rs. 50,990. The rugged tablet is engineered to meet the demands of field professionals who work in sectors like defense, logistics, manufacturing, construction, law enforcement, transportation, etc.