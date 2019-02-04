Motorola RAZR 2019 concept renders show impressive foldable design

Motorola has been into rumors that it is gearing up to launch an all-new foldable phone. It has been reported that Motorola is coming up with its Moto RAZR flip phone. Patent documents contain some images of the alleged Motorola RAZR 2019 which was spotted last week. Now the latest report from Yanko Design has shared some recent images of the phone which revealed the front and rear design. The design has been created from the patent images of the phone.

In the 3D visuals, the Motorola RAZR 2019 has been shown as a foldable phone. Opening the device gives you a longer display which is expected to come with an aspect ratio of 19:8. from top to bottom. The RAZR series from the company always comes with a notch. Hence, it has been expected that the upcoming RAZR 2019 will also sport a notch on the top of the screen. This is a foldable display, with the hinge but it will not be visible when the device is opened.

According to the report, the rear panel of the phone sports a small display situated on the upper half along with a single-lens camera accompanied by an LED flash. When the phone is closed, the small screen will show notifications to the users. The lower half of the smartphone features a fingerprint scanner embedded on the Moto logo. However, the power key and the volume rocker buttons are not shown on the 3D render because it was not present on the patent image.

The RAZR flip phone is expected to come with a thin appeal. Currently, there is no information available on the specification of the RAZR 2019. According to the Wall Street Journal report, the foldable smartphone will arrive in the U.S. markets with a price tag of approx $1,500.

The company has not announced anything officially about the launch of the smartphone, but it has been expected that the company is likely to launch the RAZR 2019 flip phone soon.

Source