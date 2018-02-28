Motorola RAZR might make a comeback, hints Lenovo CEO

Motorola RAZR flip phones might make a comeback soon, Lenovo CEO Yang Yuanqing has hinted. If you recall, the RAZR phone was a huge hit among cell phone users between the years 2004 and 2006, with Motorola (now owned by Lenovo) selling more about 50 million handsets during that period. Sadly, after Apple introduced the iPhone the following year, the RAZR phone's popularity started to decline.

Fast forward a few years, HMD Global, the license holder of Nokia brand, brings back the Nokia 8110, launched recently at the ongoing MWC 2018. Lenovo CEO Yang Yuanqing was also present at MWC and he talked to some media. Some reporters also asked him specifically about the possible return of the Motorola RAZR. While the executive's reply was pretty vague but it does give us some hope.

"With the new technology, particularly foldable screens, I think you will see more and more innovation on our smartphone design. So hopefully what you just described (the Motorola RAZR brand) will be developed or realized very soon," he said.

When pressed again to confirm whether he was talking about the Razr in particular, Yuanqing added, "I think I have already answered the question".

A couple of years ago, Motorola had released a video teaser reminding people about the time when the RAZR phone was on the top. The teaser gave birth to the speculations that the RAZR phone might return. However, the company dismissed the rumors and introduced the Moto Z line up. So until there is solid evidence suggesting that the RAZR phone is making a comeback, you better not get your hopes high.

On a side note, Motorola didn't showcase any smartphone at this year's MWC. The company, however, is expected to launch the Moto G6 series soon. If rumors are to be believed, the Moto G6 includes the standard Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play. All three smartphones have been subject to several leaks and rumors in the past two months.

While we don't know the exact launch date yet, the Moto G6 series is likely to get launched soon. In fact, the Moto G6 was recently spotted on Geekbench, hinting towards an imminent launch.

