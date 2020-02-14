Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: A Big Leap In Foldable Display Tech

Samsung has a good reputation when it comes to smartphone displays. We have seen the company equipping even its affordable smartphones with high-resolution panels which was first experimented in the foldable smartphone display segment with the Galaxy Fold. But, this one had seen limited spikes in the sales graph.

Watching the consumers being skeptical about the Galaxy Fold, Samsung introduced its successor within a year. The Galaxy Z Flip features a clamshell design somewhat similar to the Moto Razr 2019. But, Samsung has announced the device with a lower price tag. But, how different is it from the other devices in the market, let's find out:

Practical Approach

Unlike the older Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy Z Flip has a clamshell design that looks like a wallet when folded. It seems that Samsung is finally able to work around the faults which the previous fold's design had. Besides, it looks like a standard smartphone when unfolded.

It doesn't come as a surprise that bigger displays with high-resolution are what attracts most of the consumers. This is primarily because they are best suited for media consumption. You don't have to carry chunky laptops if you have a smartphone packing a massive panel.

But sometimes, a big form factor can make it difficult to carry the device if you have small pockets. Here comes the foldable smartphone technology in the picture. Being the master of display technology, Samsung's move to bring the foldable display tech for smartphones is a boon.

Speaking of which, the Galaxy Z Flip's clamshell design makes it super easy to carry around. You get a fully-packed handset that can not only fit in your palm, but can also easily slide in a small pocket.

Galaxy Z Flip Vs Moto Razr 2019 Design

If we compare it with the Motorola Razr 2019, then there are a whole lot of similarities. Firstly, the clamshell design is what comes into notice. But, it's the fascia that has the primary design distinction.

While the Moto Razr 2019 resembles the previous generation Moto Razr, the Galaxy Z Flip hardly has any resemblance to the previous Samsung smartphones.

Also, the Motorola Razr 2019 has a circular front camera, while the Galaxy Z Flip has a pill-shaped module at the front. The difference in dimensions and size isn't much different though.

The Galaxy Z Flip measures 73.6 x 167.3 x 7.2mm (when open), 73.6 x 87.4 x 17.3mm (when closed) and weighs 183g. On the other hand, the Motorola Razr 2019 comes with 167.3 x 73.6 x 7.22 mm and 73.6 x 87.4 x 17.3mm dimensions (open and close respectively).

It weighs a bit more at 205g. While the Motorola Razr 2019's design will make you feel nostalgic, the Galaxy Z Flip's fresh design is something you would like to flaunt.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Does It Justify The Price?

Samsung has not only improved the faults in the design, but has also launched the Galaxy Z Flip with a lower price tag than its predecessor. Also, it costs a bit less than the Motorola Razr 2019. Samsung's new foldable phone is announced at $1499.99 (Rs. 1,07,061 approx).

The Motorola Razr 2019, on the other hand, is priced at $1380 (approx Rs. 99,040). However, given the specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip, it's way ahead of what Motorola has to offer. Both the smartphones are yet to arrive in India and we expect then to cost similar to the international model.