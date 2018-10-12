Nokia 3.1 Plus top 5 features you should know: Android One, dual rear cameras and more

HMD Global is on a launch spree as it is coming up with new smartphones every now and then. When it announced the Nokia 7.1 last week, there were speculations that it would launch this device in India at the event on Thursday. However, the company did the unexpected by bringing the Nokia 3.1 Plus and Nokia 8110 4G feature phone to the country.

Well, the Nokia 3.1 Plus unveiled earlier this year was launched in India at the event on Thursday. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 11,499 and comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. And, it will go on sale from October 19. Having said that, here we have come up with an array of top features of this smartphone for the interested buyers.

Tall 18:9 display

The Nokia 3.1 Plus comes with a tall 6-inch display with HD+ resolution. As there is no notch on top of the display, it flaunts an aspect ratio of 18:9, thanks to the slim bezels at the sides. And, this makes the device suitable for multimedia usage as the others in this category. Eventually, the fingerprint sensor is moved to the rear of the device.

Triple card slot

This new Nokia smartphone comes with a triple card slot. There are dedicated dual SIM card slots with support for 4G VoLTE. And, there is a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 400GB of additional storage space.

Android One

Like the other Nokia smartphones launched this year, this one also belongs to the Android One program and runs stock Android Oreo out of the box. As it is an Android One smartphone, it will get three years of monthly security updates and two years of OS updates from Google. Also, the device will come with unlimited Google Photos storage space.

Capacious battery

A 3500mAh battery operates within the smartphone giving it an impressive battery life. The company touts that this device can last up to 2 whole days on a single charge with this battery.

Dual cameras at the rear

Going by the trend, the Nokia 3.1 Plus features dual rear cameras with a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensors. These sensors come with f/2.0 and f/2.4 aperture respectively. And, there is LED flash for better low-light photos.