Nokia 5 3GB RAM variant launched in India: Threat to other 3GB RAM smartphones

Nokia 5 was announced just last month in India. The device tags a brand name that was once highly valued in the country and it still has its fill of fan following. Nokia 5 has impressive specifications for the price range it is being offered in.
Initially, only the 2GB RAM variant was launched and it came in as a disappointment to the Nokia fans as there are smartphones with better specs in this price bracket.
Understanding the demand of the Nokia fans, HMD seems to have quietly announced a new variant of the Nokia 5 with 3GB RAM in India. It has been announced by HMD India that this variant of Nokia 5 will be exclusive to Flipkart for a week and will be available via select retail outlets from November 14. Given that the sale will debut tomorrow, Flipkart has already listed the Nokia 5 with 3GB RAM as available with a price tag of Rs. 13,499.
Nokia 5 has a 5.2 inch IPS LCD display. It has resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels and a pixel density of 282 ppi. It runs Android Nougat 7.1.1. The device has an octa-core Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430 Soc. It has 3GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It supports microSD card and the storage is expandable to 256 GB.
The rear camera is a 13 MP, f/2.0, phase detection auto focus camera with dual-tone LED flash while the front camera 8 MP, f/2.0 snapper. It sports a fingerprint sensor on the home button. The device has a 3000mAh battery which holds enough juice to last throughout the day.
Having said that the Nokia 5 availability have started, here we have listed a few other mid-range smartphones that might face the competition to the entry of the Nokia 5.
Sony Xperia R1 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 14,990
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB (UFS) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, Exmor Sensor, Predictive Hybrid Autofocus
- 8MP front-facing camera with Predictive Hybrid Autofocus
- 4G VoLTE
- 2620mAh built-in battery
Lava Z80
Buy At Price of Rs 8,999
Key Features
- 5 Inch HD TFT Touchscreen Display
- 1.3GHz Quad Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 8MP Rear Camera LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With Flash
- 4G VoLTE /WiFi/Bluetooth 4.0/FM Radio
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 2500 MAh Battery
Lava Z90
Buy At Price of Rs 10,749
Key Features
- 5.2 Inch HD TFT Touchscreen Display
- 1.3GHz Quad Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 8MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera With Flash
- 4G VoLTE /WiFi/Bluetooth 4.0/FM Radio
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 2750 MAh Battery
Honor Holly 4
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3020mAh (typical) battery
InFocus Snap 4
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Features
- 5.2 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
- 1.5GHz MT6750N Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- Dual 8 MP Front Camera For Background Blur
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.1
- FM Radio
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3000 MAh Battery
Lenovo K8 Plus 4GB RAM
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 16nm processor with Mali-T880 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with Largan 5P lens with secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Gionee X1s
Buy At Price of Rs 13,500
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo 4.0 UI
- 13MP auto-focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) Full HD IPS Quantum display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 4.0
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 20MP front camera with LED Flash, secondary 8MP camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
InFocus Turbo 5 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 8,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD On-cell IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- secondary 5MP camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4850mAh battery
Panasonic Eluga Ray 500
Buy At Price of Rs 8,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS Oncell 2.5D curved glass display with NEG2 Glass protection
- 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP primary rear camera
- secondary 8MP camera with wide-angle lens, f/2.4 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Oppo A71
Buy At Price of Rs 12,990
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.5 GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.1
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Coolpad Cool Play 6
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB Internal Storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Journey UI, upgradable to Android 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP dual rear camera cameras
- 8MP front camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4060mAh (typical) battery
Vivo Y69
Buy At Price of Rs 14,990
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Funtouch OS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (non-removable) battery
Motorola Moto G5S
Buy At Price of Rs 13,999
Key Features
- 5.2 Inch FHD Display
- 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- VoLTE/WiFi
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Water Repellent Coating
- Turbo Charging
- 3000 MAh Battery
Micromax Evok Dual Note
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with Sony IMX258 sensor
- secondary 5MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Gionee A1 Lite
Buy At Price of Rs 13,324
Key Features
- 5.3-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.3GHz Octa-Core Mediatek MT6753 Processor with Mali T-720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 20MP front-facing camera with soft LED selfie flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery