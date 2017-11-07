Nokia 5 3GB RAM variant launched in India: Threat to other 3GB RAM smartphones

Nokia 5 was announced just last month in India. The device tags a brand name that was once highly valued in the country and it still has its fill of fan following. Nokia 5 has impressive specifications for the price range it is being offered in.

Initially, only the 2GB RAM variant was launched and it came in as a disappointment to the Nokia fans as there are smartphones with better specs in this price bracket.

Understanding the demand of the Nokia fans, HMD seems to have quietly announced a new variant of the Nokia 5 with 3GB RAM in India. It has been announced by HMD India that this variant of Nokia 5 will be exclusive to Flipkart for a week and will be available via select retail outlets from November 14. Given that the sale will debut tomorrow, Flipkart has already listed the Nokia 5 with 3GB RAM as available with a price tag of Rs. 13,499.

Nokia 5 has a 5.2 inch IPS LCD display. It has resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels and a pixel density of 282 ppi. It runs Android Nougat 7.1.1. The device has an octa-core Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430 Soc. It has 3GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It supports microSD card and the storage is expandable to 256 GB.

The rear camera is a 13 MP, f/2.0, phase detection auto focus camera with dual-tone LED flash while the front camera 8 MP, f/2.0 snapper. It sports a fingerprint sensor on the home button. The device has a 3000mAh battery which holds enough juice to last throughout the day.

Having said that the Nokia 5 availability have started, here we have listed a few other mid-range smartphones that might face the competition to the entry of the Nokia 5.

