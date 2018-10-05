Nokia 7.1 vs Nokia 6.1 Plus: Small changes that makes a huge difference

Bigger display

The Nokia 7.1 has a slightly bigger, a 5.84-inch IPS LCD screen with support for HDR 10 playback and SDR to HDR conversion, whereas the Nokia 6.1 Plus has a standard 5.8-inch display with no HDR playback support what so ever. So, the Nokia 7.1 does have a slightly bigger screen with better color reproduction compared to the Nokia 6.1 Plus's display.

Zeiss dual camera

In theory, both phones (the Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Nokia 7.1) have a dual camera setup with a 16 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor. However, the Nokia 7.1 comes with a better 16 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, wheres the Nokia 6.1 Plus has a 16 MP primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. Do note that, the cameras on the Nokia 7.1 are optimised using Zeiss technology to offer better imaging on the Nokia 7.1 compared to the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Selfie camera

This is where the Nokia 6.1 Plus is just a bit ahead of the Nokia Nokia 7.1. The Nokia 7.1 has an 8 MP fixed focus selfie camera, whereas the Nokia 6.1 Plus has a 16 MP fixed focus selfie camera. Both smartphones can record 1080p videos and do support bothie mode, which can use both cameras simultaneously.

Download speeds

The Nokia 7.1 comes with LTE Cat 6, which offers a maximum download speed of 300 Mbps, whereas the Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with LTE Cat 4, which offers a maximum download speed of 150 Mbps. In terms of maximum download speed, both devices provide up to 50 Mbps.

Conclusion

The Nokia 7.1 does have a similar design, identical processor and similar battery capacity. Other than these features, the Nokia 7.1 does have the upper hand with a display which is capable of displaying HDR 10 content, higher download speeds, NFC support, and better cameras. So, the Nokia 7.1 is indeed a different smartphone compared to the Nokia 6.1 Plus.