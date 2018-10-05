ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Nokia 7.1 vs Nokia 6.1 Plus: Small changes that makes a huge difference

Nokia 7.1 supports HDR playback

By

Related Articles

    Nokia has officially launched the Nokia 7.1 in Europe, the latest Android One smartphone from the brand. The Nokia 7.1 does have a lot of similarities with the Nokia 6.1 Plus. Here are the actual differences that make Nokia 7.1 a different device compared to the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

    Bigger display

    The Nokia 7.1 has a slightly bigger, a 5.84-inch IPS LCD screen with support for HDR 10 playback and SDR to HDR conversion, whereas the Nokia 6.1 Plus has a standard 5.8-inch display with no HDR playback support what so ever. So, the Nokia 7.1 does have a slightly bigger screen with better color reproduction compared to the Nokia 6.1 Plus's display.

    Zeiss dual camera

    In theory, both phones (the Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Nokia 7.1) have a dual camera setup with a 16 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor. However, the Nokia 7.1 comes with a better 16 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, wheres the Nokia 6.1 Plus has a 16 MP primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. Do note that, the cameras on the Nokia 7.1 are optimised using Zeiss technology to offer better imaging on the Nokia 7.1 compared to the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

    Selfie camera

    This is where the Nokia 6.1 Plus is just a bit ahead of the Nokia Nokia 7.1. The Nokia 7.1 has an 8 MP fixed focus selfie camera, whereas the Nokia 6.1 Plus has a 16 MP fixed focus selfie camera. Both smartphones can record 1080p videos and do support bothie mode, which can use both cameras simultaneously.

    Download speeds

    The Nokia 7.1 comes with LTE Cat 6, which offers a maximum download speed of 300 Mbps, whereas the Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with LTE Cat 4, which offers a maximum download speed of 150 Mbps. In terms of maximum download speed, both devices provide up to 50 Mbps.

    Conclusion

    The Nokia 7.1 does have a similar design, identical processor and similar battery capacity. Other than these features, the Nokia 7.1 does have the upper hand with a display which is capable of displaying HDR 10 content, higher download speeds, NFC support, and better cameras. So, the Nokia 7.1 is indeed a different smartphone compared to the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue