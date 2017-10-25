Nokia 7 Vs Smartphones under Rs 25,000

The Nokia 7 was launched in China in the last week. The latest smartphone from HMD Global went on the flash sale for the first time this week and the entire stock has gone empty in just minutes. Also, the pre-registrations were open for the sale and over 150,000 consumers have shown their interest.

The Nokia 7 is positioned between the existing ones - the Nokia 6 and Nokia 8. The smartphone has been launched in two models - one with 4GB RAM and the other with 6GB RAM. These Nokia 7 variants are priced at 2499 yuan and 2699 yuan translating to around Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 26,500 respectively.

SEE ALSO: Top 10 trending smartphones of last week

The major highlights of the Nokia 8 are the presence of a few features those were seen on the Nokia 8. To be precise, the smartphone has the Bothie feature that lets users capture photo from both the front and rear cameras at the same time. Also, there is the Nokia OZO Audio on this smartphone.

Key Specifications

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4 RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery with fast charging

That being said, we have come up with a list of smartphones priced around Rs. 25,000 those might face the heat due to the Nokia 7.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!