Nokia 7 Vs Smartphones under Rs 25,000

The Nokia 7 was launched in China in the last week. The latest smartphone from HMD Global went on the flash sale for the first time this week and the entire stock has gone empty in just minutes. Also, the pre-registrations were open for the sale and over 150,000 consumers have shown their interest.
The Nokia 7 is positioned between the existing ones - the Nokia 6 and Nokia 8. The smartphone has been launched in two models - one with 4GB RAM and the other with 6GB RAM. These Nokia 7 variants are priced at 2499 yuan and 2699 yuan translating to around Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 26,500 respectively.
SEE ALSO: Top 10 trending smartphones of last week
The major highlights of the Nokia 8 are the presence of a few features those were seen on the Nokia 8. To be precise, the smartphone has the Bothie feature that lets users capture photo from both the front and rear cameras at the same time. Also, there is the Nokia OZO Audio on this smartphone.
Key Specifications
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery with fast charging
That being said, we have come up with a list of smartphones priced around Rs. 25,000 those might face the heat due to the Nokia 7.
Sony Xperia XA1 Plus 32GB
Buy At Price of Rs 23,400
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Image Enhance Technology
- 2.3GHz GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 23MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3430mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive fast charging
Gionee A1 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 24,998
Key Features
- 6-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 processor with Mali-T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- sencondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 4550mAh battery with fast charging
Motorola Moto Z2 Play 64GB
Buy At Price of Rs 24,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
HTC 10 Lifestyle
Buy At Price of Rs 21,200
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 64-bit processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with HTC Sense 8.0 UI
- 12MP (HTC Ultrapixel 2) camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP autofocus front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Apple iPhone 6 32GB
Buy At Price of Rs 42,000
Key Features
- a 4.7 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD 750 x 1334 pixels display
- runs iOS,8.0
- Dual Core 1.4 GHz Cyclone (ARM v8-based)
- 1GB RAM
- Apple A8 processor paired
- 16 GB / 64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity
- a 8MP main snapper at its rear
- 1.2MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Po 1810 mAh Battery
OnePlus 3T
Buy At Price of Rs 24,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, Sony IMX298 sensor
- 16MP front-facing camera with Samsung 3P8SP sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with Dash Charge
Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra
Buy At Price of Rs 24,990
Key Features
- 6.8-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 95% NTSC color gamut
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI
- 23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 4600mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Vivo V7 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 21,990
Key Features
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3225mAh built-in battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 20,890
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display
- 1.6GHz Exynos 7870 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G LTE/WiFi
- Samsung Pay
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3600mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 22,900
Key Features
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G LTE
- 5000mAh battery with Fast Charging