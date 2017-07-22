Upcoming Dual SIM Nokia Android N smartphones

HMD Global is all set to launch around six or seven Nokia Android smartphones in the market within the end of this year.

Lately, we saw the names and the processor details of these upcoming Nokia smartphones hit the web. The list revealed that the company is in plans to release the Nokia 2, Nokia 7, Nokia 8 and Nokia 9 by the end of 2017. Notably, they have already released three Nokia Android smartphones - Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 those are available for purchase in many global markets.

SEE ALSO: List of Nokia phones to buy in India

One thing we know for sure is that HMD is too ambitious with the Nokia smartphones, The company has already announced that it will provide two years of OS support to the already announced smartphones. We believe the same to happen with the upcoming ones as well.

With just four more months left for this year to come to an end, the rumors regarding the upcoming Nokia smartphones are increasing lately.

Given that the Nokia 8 is rumored to be unveiled on July 31, we have come up with a list of upcoming Nokia Android smartphones to be launched with Android Npugat and dual SIM support. Do take a look at these smartphones from here.