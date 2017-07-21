Nokia 2, entry-level Android smartphone leaks along with Nokia 3

HMD Global is known to launch a six to seven Android smartphones this year. Proving this, the names of the Nokia Android smartphone lineup along with the processors.

From the leaked information, it was clear that the Nokia 2 will be the most entry-level smartphone to be launched by HMD Global. Now, a report that comes from Baidu, a Chinese website spotted by DroidHolic shows the entry-level Nokia 2 smartphone along with the already available Nokia 3. The image is claimed to be that of the Nokia 2, the cheapest smartphone to be announced by the company this year.

Notably, the Nokia 2 is said to be priced lower than the existing cheapest Nokia Android smartphone - Nokia 3. It looks like the tipster has leaked the Nokia 2 along with the Nokia 3 to compare the two devices.

Besides leaking the image of the Nokia 2, the tipster goes on stating that the smartphone could make use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909 processor. Similar to the Nokia 3, the upcoming budget smartphone from HMD will be launched sans a fingerprint scanner and will adorn a 5-inch display as seen on the Nokia 3.

The report further mentions that the Nokia 2 might look like the discontinued Lumia 620 as it seems to sport rounded edges. However, the report does not mention any word regarding the launch date of the Nokia 2 though we expect to witness it in the coming weeks.

Besides the Nokia 2, HMD Global is believed to unveil the flagship Nokia 8 smartphone on July 31 followed by the Nokia 9 in the coming months. These are expected to be high-end smartphones with premium pricing.