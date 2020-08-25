Nokia C3 Vs Other Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000 On Competition

While the Nokia C3 is one of the good entry-level smartphones in the market now, there are plenty of equally competent devices in the same segment. We can compare the Nokia C3 with many other budget smartphones under Rs. 10,000. Devices like the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 8A, and the Xiaomi Redmi 8 are good examples of budget smartphones under Rs. 10,000.

Apart from Xiaomi devices, one can also check out the Realme series. The Realme Narzo 10A, Realme C11, Realme C12, and the Realme C3 are some of the best examples to compare with the Nokia C3. All of these device ships for under Rs. 10,000 and pack premium features. For one, the Realme Narzo 10 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and packs a larger 5,000 mAh battery.

There are many other smartphones to compare with the Nokia C3. For instance, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus, Tecno Spark Power 2, and the Honor 9A are equally competent smartphones. These budget smartphones are available under Rs. 10,000 and feature smooth performance. Take, for example, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus. It comes with a bigger display, a larger battery of 6,000 mAh capacity, and more.

One can also check out the Moto G8 Power Lite, Samsung Galaxy M01, and the Vivo Y11. The Samsung Galaxy M01 is one of the new launches in the market under the Galaxy M series. One of the best features of the Samsung Galaxy M01 is the compact screen with a waterdrop notch. Moreover, these smartphones come with a budget-friendly price tag of less than Rs. 10,000 - making it an ideal competitor for the Nokia C3.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs



6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera + 8MP +, 2MP depth and 5MP 4cm macro camera with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5020mAh battery

Realme Narzo 10A

MRP: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Realme C11

MRP: Rs. 7,499

Key Specs



6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Infinix Smart 4 Plus

MRP: Rs. 7,999

Key Specs



6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 with XOS 6.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi 8A

MRP: Rs. 6,999

Key Specs



6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Moto G8 Power Lite

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1600×720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Realme C12

MRP: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, PDAF, 2MP mono camera, 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi 8

MRP: Rs. 7,999

Key Specs

