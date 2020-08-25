Just In
Nokia C3 Vs Other Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000 On Competition
Nokia C3 is the latest smartphone to hit the market and caters to the entry-level segment. Its budget-friendly price tag combined with a couple of premium features has earned the smartphone some praise. The Nokia C3 packs a 5.99-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution. It runs the Unisoc SC9863A processor paired with a PowerVR GE8322 GPU. Plus, there's a 3,040 mAh battery to fuel the smartphone.
While the Nokia C3 is one of the good entry-level smartphones in the market now, there are plenty of equally competent devices in the same segment. We can compare the Nokia C3 with many other budget smartphones under Rs. 10,000. Devices like the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 8A, and the Xiaomi Redmi 8 are good examples of budget smartphones under Rs. 10,000.
Apart from Xiaomi devices, one can also check out the Realme series. The Realme Narzo 10A, Realme C11, Realme C12, and the Realme C3 are some of the best examples to compare with the Nokia C3. All of these device ships for under Rs. 10,000 and pack premium features. For one, the Realme Narzo 10 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and packs a larger 5,000 mAh battery.
There are many other smartphones to compare with the Nokia C3. For instance, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus, Tecno Spark Power 2, and the Honor 9A are equally competent smartphones. These budget smartphones are available under Rs. 10,000 and feature smooth performance. Take, for example, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus. It comes with a bigger display, a larger battery of 6,000 mAh capacity, and more.
One can also check out the Moto G8 Power Lite, Samsung Galaxy M01, and the Vivo Y11. The Samsung Galaxy M01 is one of the new launches in the market under the Galaxy M series. One of the best features of the Samsung Galaxy M01 is the compact screen with a waterdrop notch. Moreover, these smartphones come with a budget-friendly price tag of less than Rs. 10,000 - making it an ideal competitor for the Nokia C3.
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP +, 2MP depth and 5MP 4cm macro camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5020mAh battery
Realme Narzo 10A
MRP: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Realme C11
MRP: Rs. 7,499
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Infinix Smart 4 Plus
MRP: Rs. 7,999
Key Specs
- 6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 with XOS 6.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 8A
MRP: Rs. 6,999
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Moto G8 Power Lite
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600×720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Realme C12
MRP: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, PDAF, 2MP mono camera, 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 8
MRP: Rs. 7,999
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
