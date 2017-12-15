Nokia smartphones launched in 2017 which put the company in game once again

HMD backed Nokia has launched a couple of handsets in its second innings in the Indian market. Once a leader in mobility segment, Nokia is trying all sorts of tricks to be the household name for the second time; however the smartphone market has entirely changed.

It is now ruled by Apple and Samsung which has grown exponentially in last three years in number of sales figures, innovation and product manufacturing.

It's a tough journey for Nokia that would take time, market research and some brilliant products to reach the top. The company has started well and has introduced a handful of handsets; smartphones and feature phones to please Indian consumers.

As we all know that nostalgia will not work every time as the end user ultimately looks for performance driven product for the money he/she shells out. That said, let's check out the list of products that helped Nokia to get back into the exciting smartphone arena in India.

Nokia 6

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3000mAh built-in battery

Nokia 2

Key Features

5 Inch HD IPS Display

1.3 GHz Snapdragon 212 Quad-Core Processor

1GB RAM With 8GB ROM

Dual SIM

8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Fixed Focus Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Drip Protection IP52

Bluetooth 4.1

4100mAh Battery

Nokia 8

Key Features

5.3 inch 2K 700 Nits Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Processor

4GB RAM

64GB On-Board Storage

13MP (Colour + OIS) + 13MP (Mono) Camera

13MP Front Facing Camera

Quick Charge 3.0

Nokia OZO 360 Degree Audio

3090 MAh Battery

Nokia 5

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display, 450 nits brightness

1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU

2GBGB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash

8MP autofocus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

2650mAh battery

Nokia 3

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display, 450 nits brightness

1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU

2GBGB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash

8MP autofocus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2650mAh battery Nokia 7 Key Features

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4 RAM, 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery with fast charging (9V/2A)

Nokia 3310

Key Features

2.4-inch (240 x 320 pixels) QVGA curved window colour display

Nokia Series 30+ OS

16MB internal storage

MicroSD card support up to 32GB

Dual SIM

2Mp camera with LED flash

LED torchlight

Bluetooth 3.0 with SLAM, micro USB

Dual band 900/1800 MHz

1200 mAh battery with up to 22.1 hours of talk time and up to 25.3 days standby time

Nokia 105 2017

Key Features

1.8-inch (160×120 pixels) QQVGA Display

Island keymat with separated keys for easier texting and dialing

Nokia Series 30+ software platform

4MB RAM

4MB ROM

Networks: GSM 900/1800 (EU); 850/1900 (US)

FM Radio, Torchlight

Single / Dual SIM (Mini-SIM)

Pre-loaded games including the classic Snake Xenzia

Connectivity: Micro-USB 2.0 Charger Connector, 3.5 mm AV Connector

800mAh battery with up to 15 hours talk time and a month on standby (single SIM)

Nokia 130 2017

Key Features

1.8-inch (160×120 pixels) QQVGA Display

Island keymat with separated keys for easier texting and dialing

Nokia Series 30+ software platform

4MB RAM, 8MB ROM

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Built-in rear camera

Pre-loaded games including the classic Snake Xenzia and 5 try-and-buy Gameloft games

Connectivity: Micro-USB 2.0 Charger Connector, 3.5 mm AV Connector, Bluetooth 3.0

1020mAh battery with up to 44 hours of FM radio music playback and a month on standby (single SIM)