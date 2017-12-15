Nokia smartphones launched in 2017 which put the company in game once again

HMD backed Nokia has launched a couple of handsets in its second innings in the Indian market. Once a leader in mobility segment, Nokia is trying all sorts of tricks to be the household name for the second time; however the smartphone market has entirely changed.
It is now ruled by Apple and Samsung which has grown exponentially in last three years in number of sales figures, innovation and product manufacturing.
SEE ALSO: Samsung smartphones that were launched in 2017
It's a tough journey for Nokia that would take time, market research and some brilliant products to reach the top. The company has started well and has introduced a handful of handsets; smartphones and feature phones to please Indian consumers.
As we all know that nostalgia will not work every time as the end user ultimately looks for performance driven product for the money he/she shells out. That said, let's check out the list of products that helped Nokia to get back into the exciting smartphone arena in India.
Nokia 6
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery
Nokia 2
Buy At Price of Rs 6,725
Key Features
- 5 Inch HD IPS Display
- 1.3 GHz Snapdragon 212 Quad-Core Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Fixed Focus Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Drip Protection IP52
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 4100mAh Battery
Nokia 8
Buy At Price of Rs 34,760
Key Features
- 5.3 inch 2K 700 Nits Display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB On-Board Storage
- 13MP (Colour + OIS) + 13MP (Mono) Camera
- 13MP Front Facing Camera
- Quick Charge 3.0
- Nokia OZO 360 Degree Audio
- 3090 MAh Battery
Nokia 5
Buy At Price of Rs 13,118
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display, 450 nits brightness
- 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GBGB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP autofocus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 2650mAh battery
Nokia 3
Buy At Price of Rs 9,499
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display, 450 nits brightness
- 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GBGB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP autofocus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2650mAh battery
Nokia 7
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4 RAM, 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery with fast charging (9V/2A)
Nokia 3310
Buy At Price of Rs 3,499
Key Features
- 2.4-inch (240 x 320 pixels) QVGA curved window colour display
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- 16MB internal storage
- MicroSD card support up to 32GB
- Dual SIM
- 2Mp camera with LED flash
- LED torchlight
- Bluetooth 3.0 with SLAM, micro USB
- Dual band 900/1800 MHz
- 1200 mAh battery with up to 22.1 hours of talk time and up to 25.3 days standby time
Nokia 105 2017
Buy At Price of Rs 915
Key Features
- 1.8-inch (160×120 pixels) QQVGA Display
- Island keymat with separated keys for easier texting and dialing
- Nokia Series 30+ software platform
- 4MB RAM
- 4MB ROM
- Networks: GSM 900/1800 (EU); 850/1900 (US)
- FM Radio, Torchlight
- Single / Dual SIM (Mini-SIM)
- Pre-loaded games including the classic Snake Xenzia
- Connectivity: Micro-USB 2.0 Charger Connector, 3.5 mm AV Connector
- 800mAh battery with up to 15 hours talk time and a month on standby (single SIM)
Nokia 130 2017
Buy At Price of Rs 1,649
Key Features
- 1.8-inch (160×120 pixels) QQVGA Display
- Island keymat with separated keys for easier texting and dialing
- Nokia Series 30+ software platform
- 4MB RAM, 8MB ROM
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Built-in rear camera
- Pre-loaded games including the classic Snake Xenzia and 5 try-and-buy Gameloft games
- Connectivity: Micro-USB 2.0 Charger Connector, 3.5 mm AV Connector, Bluetooth 3.0
- 1020mAh battery with up to 44 hours of FM radio music playback and a month on standby (single SIM)