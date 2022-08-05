For Quick Alerts
Nothing Phone (1) Vs Recently Launched 8GB RAM Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
Nothing Phone (1) is currently the hottest mid-range smartphone in India. With its transparent back panel and glyph lighting, the Nothing Phone (1) looks refreshing, and it even offers compelling hardware for the price. Similarly, there is a lot of alternative to the Nothing Phone (1) which offers 8GB RAM and costs less than Rs. 25,000.
Here are some of the Nothing Phone (1) alternatives that you can buy in India, which are priced below Rs. 25,000. Brands like Xiaomi, Moto, Poco, Realme, OnePlus and Vivo offers 8GB RAM that costs less than Rs. 25,000 in India.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
Price: Rs. 21,999
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot
- 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Moto G82 8GB RAM
Price: Rs. 22,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1560×720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 19:9 aspect ratio
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 10
- 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP quad front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000 mAh battery
POCO X4 Pro 8GB RAM
Price: Rs. 21,999
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
OPPO K10 5G
Price: Rs. 17,499
Key Specs
- 6.56″ (1612 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen
- MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC with Mail-G57 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Expandable memory with microSD
- Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1
- 48MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G 8GB
Price: Rs. 23,999
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Vivo T1 Pro 5G 8GB RAM
Price: Rs. 24,999
Key Specs
- 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (typical) battery
Friday, August 5, 2022, 14:27 [IST]
