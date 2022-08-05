Nothing Phone (1) Vs Recently Launched 8GB RAM Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Nothing Phone (1) is currently the hottest mid-range smartphone in India. With its transparent back panel and glyph lighting, the Nothing Phone (1) looks refreshing, and it even offers compelling hardware for the price. Similarly, there is a lot of alternative to the Nothing Phone (1) which offers 8GB RAM and costs less than Rs. 25,000.

Here are some of the Nothing Phone (1) alternatives that you can buy in India, which are priced below Rs. 25,000. Brands like Xiaomi, Moto, Poco, Realme, OnePlus and Vivo offers 8GB RAM that costs less than Rs. 25,000 in India.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Price: Rs. 21,999

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot

64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Moto G82 8GB RAM Price: Rs. 22,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1560×720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 19:9 aspect ratio

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 10

16MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP quad front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000 mAh battery POCO X4 Pro 8GB RAM Price: Rs. 21,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery OPPO K10 5G Price: Rs. 17,499

Key Specs

6.56″ (1612 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen

MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC with Mail-G57 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Expandable memory with microSD

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1

48MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G 8GB Price: Rs. 23,999

Key Specs 6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

48MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Vivo T1 Pro 5G 8GB RAM Price: Rs. 24,999

Key Specs 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (typical) battery

