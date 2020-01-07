Nubia Red Magic 3 Game Space, Tips And Tricks Features Explained

And thanks to the high-end modern gaming smartphones all this has become possible. If we talk about the gaming devices, then you get only select options to choose from.

The Nubia Red Magic is one such gaming smartphone lineup. It competes against the likes of the Black Shark and Asus ROG series. What makes the Nubia Red Magic 3 special is the dedicated gaming slider painted in red and the air triggers offering haptic feedback.

In this article, we are sharing some tips and tricks for you to make the most of the Red Magic 3's gaming mode.

How To Turn On The Gaming Mode

Switching on the gaming mode is fairly simple. You just need to slide down the gaming key on the left panel. You get a plethora of features that can improve the gaming experience on the device.

The front page shows you the list of cards where you can add any of the downloaded game. We tested the device with a couple of graphics-hungry games like PUBG, Modern Combat 5, and Asphalt 9. You can not only make adjustments to the gaming controls but also to the fan.

Nubia Red Magic 3 Gaming Space ‘Personal Center’ Tips And Tricks

There are a bunch of controls that you will find on the first page of the gaming mode besides the games card. At the bottom of the screen, you get the option for ‘Cooling fan', Interstellar belt, RedMagic Time, and Block calls. On the top of the screen, you get options for the Red Magic gaming handle and the ‘Personal Center'.

The Personal Center offers multiple functions like the Fan settings, Record settings, and Basic settings. If you are an extensive gamer and would like your device to stay cool with prolonged sessions, the ‘Fan' feature is what you need to tweak.

This mode has an ‘Intelligent adjustment' feature that allows the device to adjust the fan speed as per the CPU temperature.

Another feature available in this mode is Rapid Cooling whose primary function is to turn on the maximum fan speed. You can also tweak the recordings' settings using this Personal Center window.

For instance, you can select the video quality and also record Game Full and Game death video. While the former displays the full gameplay, the latter records the deaths in a game.

Lastly, the Basic mode gives you the option of selecting the serene refresh rate between Auto, 60fps, and 90fps. It can also be used to turn on the Competitive Atmosphere LED (LED flash when the game key is on) and also turn off/on Constant Brightness protect (Close auto-brightness).

Nubia Red Magic 3 Game Space Additional Features

The game space mode has a myriad of options hidden inside a smart slider. You need to swipe left from the right edge of the display to bring out this window. It shows some useful information like the device temperature, network speed, CPU and GPU performance.

There is also a slider to adjust the display brightness, limiting you from the need of pulling down the notification bar separately for the same.

The device also has a 4D shock feature, but it's limited to a handful of games like Knives out, Asphalt 9, PUBG Mobile, and QQ Speed only. It remains to be seen if this mode gets support for additional games in the future. You can tweak the haptic feedback as suited using this mode.

Interestingly, this smart slider also has a WhatsApp shortcut. It opens up a small chat window on the left corner which you can also expand if needed. Other features offered by the smart slider include a Standby, Docking Station, SuperSnap, and Block calls, etc.

Nubia Red Magic 3 Highlight Features And Specifications

The Nubia Red Magic 3 sports a 6.65-inch AMOLED display panel that offers a 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution. It has an aspect ratio of 19:5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a Corning Gorilla Glass protection. You can select from the Colorful mode and Natural (sRGB) mode where the latter brings out more vivid colors.

The display performs well overall and has optimum sunlight legibility. You won't find the display going dark under direct sunlight. There is no notch on the display and the bezels on the top and chin are slightly thick. But, it doesn't give the device a bulky look.

At its core is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor which is based on 7nm architecture; clubbed with Adreno 640 GPU and up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Notably, the device doesn't support an external microSD card. So, you need to go for a model depending on your storage requirements.

In terms of photography, the Red Magic 3 sticks to a dual-camera at the rear. The cameras at the rear accommodate a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture and a 16MP secondary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

The cameras are capable of recording 2160@30fps, 1080@30fps, and 8K videos and also support HDR and Panorama shooting modes.

Connectivity-wise, the Nubia Red Magic 3 is packed with a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, dual VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. To keep everything in check is a massive 5,000 mAh battery that comes with 27W Quick Charging support.

Nubia Red Magic 3 India Pricing And Availability

The Nubia Red Magic 3's base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage comes with Rs. 35,999 price tag. On the other hand, the 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage model can be purchased for Rs 46,999 in India. As far as the color options are concerned, the 8GB RAM model sells in black and red color options, while the 12GB RAM model is available in a single Camo finish.