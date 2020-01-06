PUBG Mobile Set To Receive Season 11 Update on January 7: What To Expect News oi-Karan Sharma

PUBG Mobile is known for bringing new updates to add new features in the game. Now the developers are gearing up for the upcoming update 0.16.5 which is said to bring Season 11. According to the leaked video of the gameplay by Mr Ghost Gaming, the new season will soon make its way to the game and the current season 10 has come to an end. Now Tencent Games has confirmed the arrival with a teaser image posted on its official PUBG Mobile Twitter handle.

The teaser image shows a robotic hand hanging out of a car's window, and the background of the poster displays the military base bridge. The company has also mentioned Royale Pass Season 11 on the teaser image.

"Royals Pass Season 10 is coming to an end, which can only mean it's time to get ready for Season 11! Step into the future with Operation Tomorrow!" reads PUBG Mobile Twitter post. The caption also confirms the update roll out starting tomorrow (January 7).

It has been reported that the new update will bring new content including a new skin, cosmetics, changes in the lobby UI, and winter special theme. According to the previously leaked video, the new update will bring Ace tier reward which will add new diamond rewards, parachute, MK-14, winter-themed clothing, and the Gold tier outfit was also shown in the video.

Royals Pass Season 10 is coming to an end, which can only mean it’s time to get ready for Season 11! Step into the future with Operation Tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/Y1VHr86OTn — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 6, 2020

Leak suggests that AKM will receive a new Glacier Lab skin which will make it look like ice gun. Beside, AWM is also set to receive new skin and the loadout system for TDM mode will also witness some here and there changes. Georgopoll will receive a new island in the south which will have a winter theme.

Currently, the company has not confirmed anything about the changes so its better to take this information with the pinch of salt and wait for the official rollout.

Best Mobiles in India