Just In
- 53 min ago CES 2020: Bosch Unveils Virtual Sun Visor To Avoid Road Accidents
-
- 1 hr ago Xiaomi RedmiBook Coming To India Soon - Laptop's Trademark And Patent Spotted
- 2 hrs ago itel A25: This Sub-4K Smartphone Offers 4G VoLTE, 5-inch HD Display And 3,020mAh Battery
- 2 hrs ago Micromax Days Sale On Flipkart: Evok Dual Note, Spark Go, Bharat 5 Pro, YU ACE And More
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle Golden Globes 2020: From Priyanka-Nick to Ellen And Portia, Couples Who Gave Us Major Fashion Goals!
- Movies Aniruddh Dave Opens Up About His Sudden Ouster From Sony TV’s Patiala Babes
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu In 2020
- Automobiles Dakar Rally Stage 1 Highlights: KTMs Toby Price In Overall Lead
- News JNU attack was planned, RSS-affiliated profs were promoting violence: JNUSU president
- Finance Gold Nears Rs 42,000/10 Grams In India Amid US-Iran Tensions, Weaker Rupee
- Sports Anirudh Thapa says he won't trade AFC Asian Cup 2019 goal for even Kohinoor Diamond
- Education TNPSC Upcoming Exams 2020: Explore Annual Recruitment Planner For 2020
PUBG Mobile Set To Receive Season 11 Update on January 7: What To Expect
PUBG Mobile is known for bringing new updates to add new features in the game. Now the developers are gearing up for the upcoming update 0.16.5 which is said to bring Season 11. According to the leaked video of the gameplay by Mr Ghost Gaming, the new season will soon make its way to the game and the current season 10 has come to an end. Now Tencent Games has confirmed the arrival with a teaser image posted on its official PUBG Mobile Twitter handle.
The teaser image shows a robotic hand hanging out of a car's window, and the background of the poster displays the military base bridge. The company has also mentioned Royale Pass Season 11 on the teaser image.
"Royals Pass Season 10 is coming to an end, which can only mean it's time to get ready for Season 11! Step into the future with Operation Tomorrow!" reads PUBG Mobile Twitter post. The caption also confirms the update roll out starting tomorrow (January 7).
It has been reported that the new update will bring new content including a new skin, cosmetics, changes in the lobby UI, and winter special theme. According to the previously leaked video, the new update will bring Ace tier reward which will add new diamond rewards, parachute, MK-14, winter-themed clothing, and the Gold tier outfit was also shown in the video.
Royals Pass Season 10 is coming to an end, which can only mean it’s time to get ready for Season 11! Step into the future with Operation Tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/Y1VHr86OTn— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 6, 2020
Leak suggests that AKM will receive a new Glacier Lab skin which will make it look like ice gun. Beside, AWM is also set to receive new skin and the loadout system for TDM mode will also witness some here and there changes. Georgopoll will receive a new island in the south which will have a winter theme.
Currently, the company has not confirmed anything about the changes so its better to take this information with the pinch of salt and wait for the official rollout.
-
22,990
-
29,999
-
19,990
-
28,999
-
34,999
-
1,07,899
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,999
-
9,999
-
63,900
-
34,999
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
44,900
-
19,999
-
16,999
-
9,999
-
9,999
-
51,420
-
12,000
-
20,580
-
9,999
-
30,500
-
40,705
-
22,160
-
18,200
-
18,270