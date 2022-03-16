PUBG New State Mobile Update Coming Soon: What Changes To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Krafton is gearing up to roll out the PUBG New State Mobile season 2. This game is all set to get the new 0.9.26 update soon. As a part of the update, players will get a new weapon, attachments to the weapon and a few other changes to how vehicles function within the game.

While almost every PUBG New State Mobile update brings new weapons and attachments, Krafton stated that the developer team will be looking for the state of vehicles in this game. Apart from this, the game also gets weapon balancing changes and performance optimizations for both Android and iOS.

PUBG New State Mobile Update

Let's take a look at all the changes that the PUBG New State Mobile update will bring.

New MG3 Machine Gun: The PUBG New State Mobile update is all set to get the new MG3 machine gun, which makes use of 7.62mm ammo. The gun is said to have two various firing modes - 660 RPM and 990 RPM. The MG3 machine gun has great recoil control and appears to be great at mid-to-long range.

Weapon customization: Vector gets the C2 attachment that improves the magazine capacity and reduces the reload speed. Apart from this, the Mini-14 gets a C2 stock, which brings higher stability but at a slower rate of fire.

Erangel 2051 Changes: The southwest region of Erangel 2051 in the PUBG New State Mobile update is all set to get some major changes. The map is said to get a new area soon and players are said to be capable of seeing the specific area under construction while they are playing the game. Besides this, a large factory has been added to the port and a new loot area is added to Ferry Pier. The item, as well as, vehicle spawn rate has been tweaked for Erangel 2051.

Vehicle Changes: Following the new update, the PUBG New State Mobile players in a vehicle will be downed following the destruction of their vehicle. Also, it will be tougher to aim and shoot at enemies as they are riding in a vehicle. Also, the vehicles have got some changes to handling that will make it a tougher drive.

Notably, the PUBG New State Mobile 0.9.26 update is touted to improve the speed of co-op revive and include touch stabilization settings that will improve weapon accuracy. The new season will reward players with a parachute skin and a weapon skin.

Best Mobiles in India