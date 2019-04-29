TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Nubia Red Magic 3 vs other gaming smartphones available now
Nubia Red Magic 3 has been launched and this premium device is all set to take your gaming to the top level with some of the favorable gaming features which it accompanies with. However, you can switch over a few other handsets which equally look promising in terms of gaming.
Magic 3 is a house of some coolest features which make gaming an easier task. It has ICE 2.0 stereo multi-dimensional cooling system that comes with a fan inside the smartphone, which doesn't let the device to get heated and eventually you can play as long as you want. This handset comes with 4D Shock, which offers an unusual vibrating sensation while gaming and the dual stereo speaker with DTS: X Headphone support offers the best sound system that you will greatly love while gaming.
On the other hand, you can pick some other phones from the list which serve as the best alternative option as far as gaming is concerned. You can get devices such as Nubia Red Mars, Nubia Red Magic, Razer Phone, Razer Phone 2, Asus ROG Phone, Xiaomi Black Shark, Xiaomi Black Shark 2, and more.
Nubia Red Mars
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch LTPS TFT capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2160 pixels resolution
- 4MP primary camera and 8MP front facing camera
- Android v8.1 Oreo operating system
- 2.45GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998 octa core processor
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory and dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 3800mAH lithium-polymer battery
Razer Phone
Key Specs
- 5.72-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IGZO LCD UltraMotion display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB (UFS) storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android Oreo
- 12MP camera with f/1.75 wide-angle lens and 13MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Razer Phone 2
Key Specs
- 5.72-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IGZO LCD UltraMotion display with 645 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU, Vapor Chamber Cooling
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS) storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP camera and 12MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Asus ROG Phone
Best Price of Asus ROG Phone
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 90Hz, 1ms response time AMOLED display
- 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 512GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ROG Gaming X mode UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary rear camera with 120° wide-angle lens
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Black Shark
Best Price of Xiaomi Black Shark
Key Specs
- 5.99 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
- 2.8GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa Core Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual 12MP + 20MP Auto Focus Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 20MP Front Camera
- Dual Nano SIM
- 4G LTE WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- NFC
- 4000 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Black Shark 2
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 display with 108.9% DCI - P3 color gamut, 430 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera and 12MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- In display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Apple iPhone XS Max
Best Price of Apple iPhone XS Max
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
Huawei P30 Pro
Best Price of Huawei P30 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera and 20MP and 8MP rear camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4100 MAh Battery