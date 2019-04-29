Nubia Red Magic 3 vs other gaming smartphones available now Features oi-Harish Kumar

Nubia Red Magic 3 has been launched and this premium device is all set to take your gaming to the top level with some of the favorable gaming features which it accompanies with. However, you can switch over a few other handsets which equally look promising in terms of gaming.

Magic 3 is a house of some coolest features which make gaming an easier task. It has ICE 2.0 stereo multi-dimensional cooling system that comes with a fan inside the smartphone, which doesn't let the device to get heated and eventually you can play as long as you want. This handset comes with 4D Shock, which offers an unusual vibrating sensation while gaming and the dual stereo speaker with DTS: X Headphone support offers the best sound system that you will greatly love while gaming.

On the other hand, you can pick some other phones from the list which serve as the best alternative option as far as gaming is concerned. You can get devices such as Nubia Red Mars, Nubia Red Magic, Razer Phone, Razer Phone 2, Asus ROG Phone, Xiaomi Black Shark, Xiaomi Black Shark 2, and more.

Nubia Red Mars Key Specs 5.99-inch LTPS TFT capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2160 pixels resolution

4MP primary camera and 8MP front facing camera

Android v8.1 Oreo operating system

2.45GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998 octa core processor

8GB RAM

128GB internal memory and dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)

3800mAH lithium-polymer battery Razer Phone Key Specs

5.72-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IGZO LCD UltraMotion display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

8GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB (UFS) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android Oreo

12MP camera with f/1.75 wide-angle lens and 13MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Razer Phone 2 Key Specs

5.72-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IGZO LCD UltraMotion display with 645 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU, Vapor Chamber Cooling

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP camera and 12MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Asus ROG Phone Best Price of Asus ROG Phone

Key Specs 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 90Hz, 1ms response time AMOLED display

2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 512GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ROG Gaming X mode UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera and secondary rear camera with 120° wide-angle lens

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Xiaomi Black Shark Best Price of Xiaomi Black Shark

Key Specs 5.99 Inch FHD+ LCD Display

2.8GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa Core Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual 12MP + 20MP Auto Focus Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

Dual Nano SIM

4G LTE WiFi

Bluetooth 5

NFC

4000 MAh Battery Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 display with 108.9% DCI - P3 color gamut, 430 nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera and 12MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

In display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Apple iPhone XS Max Best Price of Apple iPhone XS Max

Key Specs

5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch

Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji Huawei P30 Pro Best Price of Huawei P30 Pro

Key Specs

6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera and 20MP and 8MP rear camera

32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)

In-display fingerprint sensor

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Key Specs

6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4100 MAh Battery