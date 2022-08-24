Onam 2022 Gift Ideas: List Of Best Mid-Range Smartphones To Gift Under Rs. 20,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

The festival season is around the corner in India with festivities starting from as soon as next week. While we still have a few months for the festivals celebrated by people all over the country, it is time for Onam right now. As we are nearing the Onam season, online retailers have already started showering a lot of discounts and offers for buyers looking forward to gifting their loved ones.

If you are willing to gift a mid-range smartphone as an Onam gift this year, then we have listed some options that you can purchase for under Rs. 20,000. These will definitely be great and make the recipient feel happy this festival season.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Price: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs 6.59-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot

64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2

5,000 mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage / 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1

5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging Vivo T1 5G Price: Rs. 15,990

Key Specs 6.58-inch Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12.0

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1

Hybrid Dual SIM

64MP + 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5

5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging POCO X4 Pro Price: Rs. 15,999

Key Specs 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage

8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Hybrid SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1

5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging OPPO K10 5G Price: Rs. 17,499

Key Specs 6.56″ HD+ IPS LCD screen

MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC with Mail-G57 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1

48MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1

5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging Realme 9 5G SE Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 11

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1

5000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging iQOO Z6 5G Price: Rs. 16,999

Key Specs 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1

5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Price: Rs. Rs. 18,999

Key Specs 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Exynos 1280 Octa-Core 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU

8GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Dual SIM

50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1

6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Price: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Hybrid SIM

108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1

5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging

