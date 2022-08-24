Just In
Onam 2022 Gift Ideas: List Of Best Mid-Range Smartphones To Gift Under Rs. 20,000
The festival season is around the corner in India with festivities starting from as soon as next week. While we still have a few months for the festivals celebrated by people all over the country, it is time for Onam right now. As we are nearing the Onam season, online retailers have already started showering a lot of discounts and offers for buyers looking forward to gifting their loved ones.
If you are willing to gift a mid-range smartphone as an Onam gift this year, then we have listed some options that you can purchase for under Rs. 20,000. These will definitely be great and make the recipient feel happy this festival season.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
Price: Rs. 18,999
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot
- 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
- 5,000 mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
Price: Rs. 19,999
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage / 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
- 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging
Vivo T1 5G
Price: Rs. 15,990
Key Specs
- 6.58-inch Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12.0
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
- 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
Price: Rs. 19,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5
- 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging
POCO X4 Pro
Price: Rs. 15,999
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Hybrid SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
- 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging
OPPO K10 5G
Price: Rs. 17,499
Key Specs
- 6.56″ HD+ IPS LCD screen
- MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC with Mail-G57 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1
- 48MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
- 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging
Realme 9 5G SE
Price: Rs. 19,999
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 11
- 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
- 5000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging
iQOO Z6 5G
Price: Rs. 16,999
Key Specs
- 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
- 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
Price: Rs. Rs. 18,999
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Exynos 1280 Octa-Core 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU
- 8GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
- 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro
Price: Rs. 18,999
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Hybrid SIM
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
- 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging
