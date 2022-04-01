OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G: Which Premium Flagship Should You Buy?

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G: Price Factor

The newly launched OnePlus 10 Pro 5G starts from Rs. 66,999 for the entry-level variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and Rs. 71,999 for the high-end variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at Rs. 1,09,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, while the high-end 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model will cost Rs. 1,18,999.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G: Design Details

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is on the expensive side. But this is also concerning the features offered, including the design. The Samsung flagship ships with the S Pen, a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, and flat edges.

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G ships with a redesigned frame, with the camera taking over the rear panel. The phone sports a matte finish, a 3D Nanocrystalline Ceramic Lens Cover, and a metal middle frame with 3D nanocrystalline ceramic. It flaunts a 6.7-inch QHD+ E4 AMOLED display, which promises an immersive viewing experience.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G: Hardware Performance

The main factor that both the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G and the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G have in common is the chipset. Both draw power from the exclusive Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM. The phones are equally powerful and more than capable of handling all kinds of smartphone tasks.

Additionally, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging support. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, on the other hand, gets its juice from a similar 5,000 mAh battery paired with 45W fast charging support. But do note, the Samsung phone doesn't arrive with a charger in the box, and needs a separate purchase.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G: Camera Comparison

One of the major differences between the two phones is the camera. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G features a Hasselblad triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary Sony IMX789 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and OIS, a 50MP 150-degree secondary ultra-wide Samsung JN1 sensor lens and an 8MP tertiary telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture, OIS and 3.3x optical zoom. The second-generation Hasselblad Pro Mode offers 12-bit RAW photography from all the rear cameras.

In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G offers a quad-camera setup with a 108MP primary camera, 10MP telephoto lens, 10MP periscope zoom lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The device also has a 40MP selfie camera at the front with an f/2.2 aperture. It is also one of the best camera-centric smartphones.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G: Which Should You Buy?

Both the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G are exceptional, premium devices. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is surely on the expensive side as it offers the S Pen, slightly larger display, quad cameras, and so on. At the same time, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is an equally powerful smartphone, packed with features.

It boils down to the budget that you can spend for a flagship. If you've been a OnePlus or a Samsung user, and looking for an upgrade, you can get these latest phones that suit your budget. Plus, you can also switch to the other brand to have a new OS experience!