OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 10T: Which One Is The Real Pro?

The OnePlus 10 Pro flagship smartphone was introduced back in January 2022 in the market. OnePlus later added its OnePlus 10T smartphone to its lineup in August 2022. An average layman may discount the OnePlus 10T for being a watered-down variant of the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro. However, there's more to it than meets the eye. The OnePlus 10T is indeed a lower variant, but it boasts some features that might even shame the OnePlus 10 Pro. Let's compare the two 10-series devices from OnePlus and decide which is the real "Pro" here.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 10T: Design

The OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10T boast a similar rear design with a clamp-like camera island. However, their front ends are completely different. The OnePlus 10 Pro flaunts a curved display with a left-aligned hole-punch camera sensor, whereas the OnePlus 10T comes with a flat-screen and a centrally placed hole-punch selfie cutout. The Pro version gets a premium metal mid-frame versus the polycarbonate frame of the OnePlus 10T.

The OnePlus 10 Pro measures 163 x 73.9 x 8.6 mm, while the OnePlus 10T measures 163 x 75.4 x 8.8 mm. The width and thickness of the OnePlus 10T are slightly more. It is also slightly heavier at 204 grams compared to the 201 grams weight of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 10T: Display

There's a major difference in the display specifications of both devices. The OnePlus 10 Pro gets a curved 6.7-inch 10-bit LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED panel with a QHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 1300 nits peak brightness. The display is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus.

In comparison, the OnePlus 10T packs in a 6.7-inch 10-bit Fluid AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ support, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus 10T comes with a flat-screen as opposed to the curved display of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 10T: Performance

In the performance round, the OnePlus 10 Pro fails miserably as it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which is built on Samsung's 4nm fabrication process. The chipset is infamous for its overheating issues and is best avoided. The issues were addressed later when Qualcomm switched to TSMC's 4nm fabrication process for its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which powered the OnePlus 10T. The OnePlus 10T will offer you the outright performance required for gaming, while also keeping the battery efficiency in check.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 10T: Cameras

The OnePlus 10 Pro has the upper hand when it comes to optics. It features a 48 MP primary camera with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide shooter with OIS, and an 8MP telephoto snapper with OIS and 3.3x optical zoom capabilities. Selfies are handled by a 32MP front-facing sensor.

The OnePlus 10T is equipped with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro camera. It is evident that OnePlus resorted to cost-cutting with its cameras. An 8MP ultrawide and a lack of a telephoto camera at this price point are not justifiable. Furthermore, it gets a 16MP sensor at the front that handles the selfies and video calling needs.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 10T: Battery

The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by a 5000mAh battery under its hood coupled with an 80W wired fast charging and a 50W wireless charging system. The OnePlus 10T gets a significantly faster 150W wired fast charging system but misses out on the wireless charging feature.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 10T: Conclusion

If performance is your priority, then steer clear of the OnePlus 10 Pro and get the OnePlus 10T. However, if the display and cameras are what interests you, then you can shortlist the OnePlus 10 Pro.

