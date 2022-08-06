OnePlus 10T 5G Vs Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G: Which Makes A Better Camera Phone?

OnePlus 10T 5G Vs Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G: Difference In Price

Starting with the price, the OnePlus 10T 5G starts from Rs. 49,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model. The Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G costs Rs. 45,999 for the single 12GB + 256GB model. To note, the OnePlus 10T 5G is also available with a 12GB + 256GB model that is priced higher at Rs. 54,999.

OnePlus 10T 5G Vs Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G: Design Details

Up front, both the OnePlus 10T 5G and Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G flaunt a 6.7-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. The design is also strikingly similar with a punch-hole cutout in the center. The narrow bezels on both phones make them ideal for all kinds of smartphone tasks.

OnePlus 10T 5G Vs Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G: Performance Factor

Under the hood, the OnePlus 10T 5G packs the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor whereas the Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC. Both are flagship processors and can deliver premium performance.

Plus, the OnePlus 10T 5G packs a 4,800 mAh battery paired with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G includes a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Both are powerful phones and the battery can last a day on a single charge. However, the 150W SuperVOOC gives the OnePlus 10T 5G an edge over the competition.

OnePlus 10T 5G Vs Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G: Camera Performance

Both OnePlus 10T 5G and Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G include a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary lens. But the key differentiating factor is the MariSilicon X imaging NPU on the Oppo Reno8 Pro which gives it an edge over the competition. In fact, this is the first Reno phone from Oppo to offer a high-end imaging processor.

With the NPU, the Oppo Reno8 Pro can take better night images, and portraits, and enhances the overall mobile photography. That said, the OnePlus 10T 5G is an equally good phone for photos, especially in well-lit environments.

OnePlus 10T 5G Vs Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G: Which Is Better?

The OnePlus 10T 5G makes a good phone for overall use. The flagship processor, 150W SuperVOOC support, and massive battery are all performance-oriented. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G is a more camera-centric phone, emphasizing the MariSilicon X NPU for advanced shutterbugs.

So, decide on the phone depending on your needs. If you're looking for a premium phone for gaming or watching videos, the OnePlus 10T 5G makes a good choice as it can handle all intense apps. But if you're a shutterbug, influencer, or creator and need high-end cameras, the Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G won't disappoint.