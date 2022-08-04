OnePlus 10T Or iQOO 9T: Which Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Based Phone Should You Choose? Features oi-Vivek

OnePlus surprised me with the pricing of the 10T, which starts at Rs. 49,999. Although it is still an expensive smartphone, it is definitely on par with the competition. Another phone that comes very close to the OnePlus 10T in terms of performance and value-for-money is the iQOO 9T.

Both the OnePlus 10T and the iQOO 9T are based on the same flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Except for the processor, the OnePlus 10T and the iQOO 9T have their share of advantages and disadvantages. So, which Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC-based phone should you get for around Rs. 50,000?

On Par Performance And Display

The OnePlus 10T and the iQOO 9T have a similar AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Similarly, the devices also use the same processor, RAM, and storage configuration. In these aspects, it's tough to pick one, as both devices are on par with each other.

iQOO 9T Gets A Point When It Comes To Build Quality

When it comes to build quality (not the design) the iQOO 9T is a clear winner here. When I say build quality, I mean the metal frame with a glass sandwich design. Similarly, the plastic frame on the OnePlus 10T feels a bit cheaper, especially considering the price tag and the missing alert slider also hurts a bit.

OnePlus 10T Has Better Software

The OnePlus 10T ships with OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12, and the device has been confirmed to receive Android 13 with OxygenOS 13 very soon. Although OxygenOS is similar to ColorOS, it packs minimal bloatware when compared to the Funtouch OS 12. If you want a bloatware-free experience, then the OnePlus 10T is a better pick.

iQOO 9T Hands Down Has Better Camera

iQOO 9T has a triple camera at the back with a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens. This when compared to the triple camera setup of the OnePlus 10T with an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens just sounds inferior.

The iQOO 9T, at least on paper has a more capable triple camera setup, similar to other high-end smartphones, while the triple camera setup on the OnePlus 10T is mostly like having a dual-camera setup with a low-resolution ultra-wide angle lens.

OnePlus 10T Is Slightly Ahead Of iQOO 9T In Terms Of Charging

The iQOO 9T supports 120W fast charging, while the OnePlus 10T offers 150W fast charging. The OnePlus 10T has a slightly large battery with faster-charging technology. For most users, both smartphones should last for an entire day, and one should be able to get a good percentage of charge within 10 minutes of charge time.

Overall iQOO 9T Has An Edge

Considering the pricing, the iQOO 9T seems to have an edge over the OnePlus 10T. Starting with the better build quality, a true triple camera setup, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and even the 120Hz display, the iQOO 9T seems like a much better value-for-money smartphone.

