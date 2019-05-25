OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T confirmed to receive Android Q update by the end of 2019 Features oi-Vivek OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T were launched with Android 7 Nougat

By leasing the stable Android 9 Pie update for the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T, OnePlus is pretty serious about Android software updates. Now, a new report suggests that the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T smartphones will receive Android Q update by the end of 2019.

Do note that the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T were launched in 2017, and Android 10 Q update will be the third major Android OS upgrade for these smartphones. The OnePlus 5 was the first OnePlus smartphone with the dual camera setup, and the OnePlus 5T was the first device with a taller 18:9 aspect ratio.

As of now, there is no official time frame for the rollout of the Android 10 Q update for the OnePlus 5 or the OnePlus 5T. Similarly, the OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7, and the OnePlus 7 Pro will also receive Android 10 Q update in the next few months.

OnePlus 5T specifications

The base variant of the OnePlus 5T was launched in India for Rs 32,999 (identical to the price of the OnePlus 7) for the base variant with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with dual SIM card slot, that supports 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots.

The device offers a 6.01-inch OLED display with FHD+resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC powers the smartphone with 6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage with no microSD slot.

On to the camera, the device has a dual camera setup with a 16 MP primary RGB sensor and a 20 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 16 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

A 3300 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with support for fast charging via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. The device was launched with Android 7 Nougat, and the phone received Android 8 Marshmallow, Android 9 Pie, and will also receive Android 10 Q update as well.

