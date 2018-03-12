OnePlus 6: Expected launch date & price, key specs, features, images

OnePlus 6: Expected launch date and price

Given that OnePlus 5 was unveiled in June last year, we can expect the OnePlus 6 to launch around the same time. Moreover, the OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had earlier said that the company's next flagship will be released in late Q2, 2018. So it is safe to say, we will get our hands on the OnePlus 6 by the end of June.

Coming to the pricing part, there is no information on the price of OnePlus 6 yet. However, we can make an educated guess. While OnePlus started as a company that offered flagships at a comparatively cheaper price, it has been steadily making its phones costlier each passing year.

For example, the starting price of the OnePlus 5 was Rs. 32,999. The 2016 flagship OnePlus 3, on the other hand, was launched in India at Rs. 27,999. While the starting price of OnePlus 5T was also Rs. 32,999, the OnePlus 6 is likely to be costlier than its predecessor. In any case, it will fall under the sub-45K category.

OnePlus 6: Design

While we still have about three months left for the launch, alleged images of the OnePlus 6 have started surfacing online. Going by the latest leak, the smartphone will come with a reflective glass back.

On the rear panel, there will be a vertically arranged dual camera setup, placed towards the top center. The fingerprint scanner will be located just below the camera setup.

The leaked images also shows that the OnePlus 6 will feature a full-screen design with a notch akin to the iPhone X. Other than that, a screenshot of the phone's AnTuTu benchmarking test result suggests that it will sport a display with 19:9 aspect ratio.

While all this information may not come from official sources, leaks often turn out to be accurate. And about the notch, OnePlus had previously borrowed design from Apple's iPhones, and it could do the same this year.

Image source

OnePlus 6: Specifications and features

To start with the processor, OnePlus 6 will be powered the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. Pete Lau had already confirmed this information by saying, "Of course, there's no other choice". From the leaked AnTuTu benchmark test result, it looks like the smartphone has scored 276510 points. It is worth mentioning that OnePlus 6 has scored better than Xiaomi's upcoming flagship Mi Mix 2S on AnTuTu.

OnePlus 6 is expected to retain the same 6GB and 8GB options as the OnePlus 5T. The company is unlikely to make any upgrades in the memory department due to the fact that there are only a few phones available with 8GB of RAM. In terms of storage, we think OnePlus will introduce a 256GB variant for the OnePlus 6. Of course, there will be other variants with less storage space.

As far as the software part is concerned, OnePlus's next flagship will probably run on Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS right out of the box. Talking about the optics, the smartphone is likely to feature a dual rear camera. Unfortunately, the resolution of the two image sensors is not known yet.

Another major feature expected on OnePlus 6 is wireless charging. As per the leaked images, the smartphone has a glass back, which hints towards the possibility of wireless charging support.

OnePlus 5 vs Honor 8 Pro vs Nubia M2 Which has the best dual-camera setup ! - GIZBOT

What will be the USP of OnePlus 6

At this point of time, it is hard to answer this question. If rumors are to be believed, the iPhone X-like design and wireless charging support will be the key highlights of OnePlus 6. The smartphone could also come equipped with an improved Face Unlock feature.

Besides this, OnePlus may introduce a special feature on OnePlus 6, which will take us by surprise.

Having said that, we currently have limited information about the specifications of OnePlus 6, and we expect more details to emerge in the days to come. For all the updates on this, stay tuned to GIZBOT.

OnePlus 6 Codename

Folks at XDA Developers did some digging around and found the OxygenOS firmware files of the OnePlus 6. According to the firmware files, the smartphone is codenamed as "enchilada".

Only Mexican food lovers may know, enchilada is a corn tortilla rolled around a filling and covered with a chili pepper sauce.

If you find this odd, let's tell you that OnePlus 5T was codenamed as dumpling and OnePlus 5 was codenamed as cheeseburger. Well, we can surely see a pattern here!