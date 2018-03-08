OnePlus 6 leaked screenshot tips at 19:9 notch display

Inspired by the notch on the iPhone X, several Android OEMs are trying to implement the same in their upcoming smartphones. Already Asus has come up with such devices with the announcement of the ZenFone 5 and ZenFone 5Z. Now, it looks like OnePlus is also gearing up to implement the notch in its 2018 flagship model.

The images obtained by Android Central from a source, which is close to OnePlus shows the AnTuTu benchmark scores of the OnePlus 6 smartphone. The images show that the device might carry the codename A6000 and also reveals a few other details about it.

From the leaked AnTuTu benchmark score, it looks like the OnePlus 6 has scored 276510 points that is higher than that of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S alleged to have scored 273741 points. Notably, both the smartphones will make use of the most powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, which should be a surprise as both are flagship models.

Of course, benchmarks cannot tell you the exact performance and responsiveness of the smartphone. However, OnePlus is one of the brands whose devices are responsive enough, especially the recent ones from the company.

The report also notes that the OnePlus 6 appears to be in sync with the live photos those were leaked earlier with a cutout in the display. From the previous leaks, we can make out that the display has a taller status bar and a blank. The system clock appears to be relocated to the left along with a truncated set of icons at the right.

While it is known that the OnePlus 6 might follow the full-screen design trend with an aspect ratio of 18:9, the screenshots of the AnTuTu benchmark shows that the aspect ratio could be 19:9, which is a due to the little additional space at the top for the notch in the 18:9 display.

Given that the OnePlus 5 was unveiled in June last year, we can expect the OnePlus 6 to be unveiled sometime in the second quarter of this year. Also, it could be released globally a month later. And, as mentioned by the company's CEO back in 2017, we can expect the company to unveil the OnePlus 6T only if there is a breakthrough technology that has gone mainstream this year.