OnePlus 6 vs OnePlus 5T: Should you upgrade?

OnePlus 6 is the latest flagship smartphone priced at Rs. 34,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. This smartphone has been launched six months after the OnePlus 5T. Here we compare both the smartphones to understand if you really have to upgrade to the OnePlus 6. Take a look.

Display

OnePlus 6 and 5T look a little different from one another. Though both are of the same size and dimensions, the OnePlus 6 has slimmer bezels. Also, it has a display notch on top of the screen, which can be hidden by a recent update. While the 5T has a metal body, the latest offering features a glass back.

While the OnePlus 5T has a 6-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels, the OnePlus 6 has a larger 6-inch full Optic AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels as there is a display notch as mentioned above. Eventually, the aspect ratio is 19:9 in the latest offering instead of 18:9. And, there Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection as well.

Performance

The OnePlus 5T was launched with a Snapdragon 835 SoC, which was the flagship processor back then. This processor was teamed up with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space. The OnePlus 6 could arrive with the most powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 6GB/8GB RAM and has 64GB/128GB/256GB (in the limited Avengers edition) of internal storage space. Both the devices do not have a microSD card slot for expandable storage. The battery capacity of both OnePlus smartphones is 3300mAh with Dash Charging support.

Camera

There is a dual-camera setup at the rear of the OnePlus 5T with a 16MP+20MP arrangement. The selfie camera is a 16MP sensor. The camera has many highlights as we have seen in the OnePlus 5T review. The OnePlus also comes with a 16MP+20MP camera setup at the rear and a 16MP selfie camera as on the 5T with Face Unlock. The difference comes in terms of videos. The latest device has 4K video recording and the ability to shoot slow-mo videos at 480p.

Software

The OnePlus 5T has received the Android 8.1 Oreo update topped with the OxygenOS custom ROM. The OnePlus 6 has been launched with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. And, the company has announced the Android P Beta update for the smartphone. It supports gesture navigation, new Gaming Do Not Disturb Mode, and other new features.

Price

OnePlus 5T is priced at Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 37,999 for the two variants. The OnePlus 6 is priced at Rs. 34,999 for the base variant and Rs. 39,999 for the high-end variant. The Marvel Avengers edition is priced at a whopping Rs. 44,999.

Our words...

For now, this brief comparison between the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 5T, the OnePlus 6 is definitely a good upgrade if you are looking out for a premium smartphone that is not too expensive. But if you already own the OnePlus 5T, then you can put a hold on your purchase decision as there are not many differences from the users' perspective.