OnePlus 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone XS Max vs Samsung Galaxy S10+: Which one is your choice?

Let's compare the OnePlus 7 Pro, Apple iPhone XS Max and Samsung Galaxy S10+ to know which of these phones is a better buy.

The launch of OnePlus 7 Pro has definitely heated up the competition in the high-end smartphone market segment. The smartphone brings powerful aspects including the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. It has many goodies to offer including a much-upgraded display, superior camera performance, etc. for the first time on a OnePlus smartphone.

Undoubtedly, the OnePlus 7 Pro is the most expensive smartphone from the company till date. It comes with an impressive spec-sheet, supports the latest Android Q beta and receives improvements in various parameters.

Though the latest offering is not an affordable one from the company, it is definitely less expensive than the Apple and Samsung biggies launched in the market of late. Especially, the iPhone XS and XS Max prices have skyrocketed to a great extent. Let's compare the OnePlus 7 Pro, Apple iPhone XS Max and Samsung Galaxy S10+ to know which of these phones is a better buy.

Design and display

OnePlus 7 Pro was announced with curved edges, glass back and impressive design. The smartphone comes with a Fluid AMOLED display protected using Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection at its rear. Talking about Samsung Galaxy S10+, the smartphone features a glass sandwich design with an aluminum strip along the edges. It uses Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection at the front. This smartphone gets a dedicated button for Bixby as its predecessors. The Apple iPhone XS Max features durable glass and stainless steel band.

Of these three phones, only the Samsung offering has a 3.5mm headphone jack. Though the OnePlus 7 Pro does not have any IP rating for water resistance, it can withstand accidental splashes and spills. Both the other rivals are IP68 certified for water and dust resistance.

Display

OnePlus 7 Pro bestows a 6.67-inch Quad HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The screen has a much improved 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. It has received the highest rating from DisplayMate with an A+. Samsung Galaxy S10+ features a 6.4-inch Infinity-O dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 3040 x 1440 pixels. The device takes the notch design to the higher level and comes with a squared-off design for bezels. Also, there is support for HDR10+ support. In comparison, the iPhone XS Max comes fitted with a relatively smaller 6.4-inch OLED display with a lower resolution of 2688 x 1242 pixels.

Hardware

The OnePlus 7 Pro gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC based on the 7nm process. This processor uses a 2.84GHz Kryo 485 core, three 2.42GHz Kryo 485 cores and four 1.8GHz Kryo 485 cores. The chipset is paired with Adreno 640 GPU. The smartphone comes in three storage configurations - 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 8GB/12GB RAM + 256GB ROM. There is no option to expand the storage capacity in this smartphone.

Galaxy S10+ uses an octa-core Exynos 9 Series 9820 processor based on the 8nm process clubbed with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU in India. The device comes in three storage variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 8GB RAM + 512GB ROM Ceramic edition and a Ceramic Porcelain White variant with 12GB RAM + 1TB ROM. This smartphone comes with hybrid dual SIM support with a microSD card slot providing expandable storage space.

Apple iPhone XS Max makes use of a six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit prcessor based on 7nm process with a four-core GPU and the next-generation Neural Engine. It also comes in three storage variants - 64GB, 256GB and 512GB.

Rear camera

OnePlus 7 Pro has triple cameras at its rear with a 48MP primary Sony IMX586 sensor with dual LED flash, 7P lens, f/1.6 aperture sensor, OIS and EIS. The secondary sensor is an 8MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, OIS and 3x zoom. The third one is a 16MP 117° ultra wide-angle lens sensor with f/2.2 aperture. At the launch event, it was stated that this smartphone has scored 111 point in DxOMark benchmark for camera performance.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ has dual cameras at its rear. A 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.4-f/1.5 variable aperture and OIS and a 16MP 123° ultra wide-angle secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture with 0.5X/2X optical zoom and up to 8X digital zoom.

Apple iPhone XS Max features a dual-camera setup at its rear with a 12MP primary wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture and a secondary telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, dual OIS, six-element lens, quad-LED True Tone flash, 4K video recording at 60 fps and slo-mo 1080p at 240 fps.

Selfie camera

At the front, OnePlus 7 Pro flaunts a 16MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX471 sensor and f/2.0 aperture. It is a pop-up selfie camera module with an elevating mechanism. The Samsung offering has a 10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera with an 80° wide-angle lens and f/1.9 aperture housed inside the Infinity-O notch. The iPhone XS Max features a TrueDepth camera for FaceID facial recognition.

Battery

OnePlus 7 Pro gets the power from a 4000mAh battery with Warp Charge 30 fast charging support. It is touted that it can charge the phone from 0% to 48% in just 20 minutes. Samsung Galaxy S10+ is fueled by a 3100mAh battery with fast charging support on both wired and wireless charging. The Apple smartphone is fueled by a battery with support for Qi wireless charging and fast charging.

Price

OnePlus 7 Pro base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 48,999. The mid-variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM is priced at Rs. 52,999. The high-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM is priced at Rs. 57,999. The Samsung phone is available in three variants - 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM priced at Rs. 73,900, 8GB RAM and 512GB ROM variant priced at Rs. 91,900 and 12GB RAM + 1TB ROM variant priced at Rs. 1,17,900. Finally, the Apple iPhone XS Max variants with 64GB, 256GB and 512GB storage variants are priced at Rs. 1,09,900, Rs. 1,24,900 and Rs. 1,44,900 respectively.

Verdict

As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus smartphone is too expensive compared to its previous offerings. But it is not as expensive as the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and Apple iPhone XS Max. On the other hand, the Apple offering is one of the most expensive smartphones in the market right now.

When it comes to the performance, the OnePlus 7 Pro is strong in terms of specifications and delivers the much-needed performance from a flagship. The Galaxy S10+ is a powerhouse with the best-in-class display, bumped battery life and a great design. And, the iPhone XS Max has a vivid display, outstanding performance and great audio and camera capabilities.

Besides these, each of these smartphones have their own operating systems. The Android offerings run Android 9 Pie topped with their respective custom skins with unique features. And, the iPhone XS Max is fueled by iOS 12. The buying decision depends on your requirement - iOS or Android, pop-up camera or a selfie camera under the display, the provision for expandable storage support and more and of course your budget.