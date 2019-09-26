OnePlus 7T Or OnePlus 7 Pro: Which One Should You Buy?

Here is a deep-dive into the comparison of the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Design -- Both Look Strikingly Good

The OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7 Pro's design looks quite similar yet they look unique. Though both phones have a triple rear-camera setup, the circular camera setup on the OnePlus 7T looks more modern compared to the pill-shaped triple camera setup on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Both phones have a metal-glass sandwich design with the 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass protection. In terms of size, the OnePlus 7 Pro is a tad bigger than the OnePlus 7T.

Display -- Buttery Smooth 90Hz AMOLED

Both phones have a 90Hz AMOLED display with an almost bezel-less design. The 7T has a water-drop notch at the top and the 7 Pro has no cutout, instead, it has a pop-up selfie camera. The OnePlus 7T has an FHD+ resolution screen, whereas, the 7 Pro has a QHD+ AMOLED display, offering higher pixel counts per inch.

The OnePlus 7T looks more like the OnePlus 6T, whereas, the OnePlus 7 Pro looks more modern, thanks to the completely bezel-less screen. In terms of features, both displays support HDR10+ and offer great user experience.

Processor -- 7nm Goodness

The OnePlus 7T is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, whereas, the OnePlus 7 Pro utilizes the Snapdragon 855 chipset. Though both processors are based on 7nm architecture, the Snapdragon 855 Plus is slightly ahead of the curve due to the higher CPU and GPU clock speed.

In terms of day-to-day usage, both devices will be able to handle almost every task without any issue. Similarly, both phones offer at least 128GB internal storage and either of them support memory expansion.

Cameras -- Triple Cameras Setup

Both phones have a triple camera array with a 48MP primary sensor, 16MP ultra-wide angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens on the OnePlus 7 Pro and a 12MP telephoto lens on the OnePlus 7T. These cameras can take some great shot, and also supports 4K video recording up to 60fps. The OnePlus 7T now supports macro photography as well.

The OnePlus 7 Pro has a 16MP pop-up selfie camera, whereas, the OnePlus 7T has a standard 16MP selfie camera within the water-drop notch. The camera performance on both phones is neck-to-neck and the image quality on both phones will be almost identical.

Battery -- Bigger The Better

The OnePlus 7T has a 3800 mAh battery, whereas, the OnePlus 7 Pro has a 4000 mAh battery. Both phones can last up to an entire day on a single charge. Besides, these phones also support Dash Charge 30 and the Dash Charge 30T fast charging, respectively.

As the OnePlus 7T has a smaller battery and a better charging solution, the OnePlus 7T can charge quickly compared to the OnePlus 7 Pro. The OnePlus 7T can charge from zero to 70 percent in just 30 minutes and the Warp Charge 30T is 23 percent faster than the OnePlus 7 Pro's Warp Charge 30.

Software -- Oxygen Is Everywhere

OnePlus recently released Android 10 based Oxygen OS 10 update for its OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7T also ships with Oxygen OS 10. Both phones offer a similar set of features and customization.

As the OnePlus 7 Pro has a dual-curved display it offers an additional feature called Horizon light, where, the sides of the screen light up if there is a notification. Besides, both phones have an ambient display, and either of the phones supports the always-on display.

Price -- More than 10K difference

The base variant of the OnePlus 7T retails for Rs. 37,999, and the base variant of the OnePlus 7T Pro comes with a price tag of Rs. 48,999. OnePlus 7 Pro definitely has a better display with higher resolution. Except for the display, both phones are almost identical and the processor on the OnePlus 7T is better than the OnePlus 7 Pro.

When it comes to financing, the OnePlus 7T looks like a better option, as it excels in some aspects compared to the OnePlus 7 Pro and cost less than the Pro variant.

Which One To Pick?

Both phones offer almost identical specifications with some minor differences. For those who prefer a big-screen display can opt for the OnePlus 7 Pro. Those who like a comparatively smaller phone can go with the OnePlus 7T.

I would pick the OnePlus 7 Pro over the OnePlus 7T, as the Pro has a bigger display with a modern touch.