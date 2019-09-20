Just In
OnePlus 7T Warp Charge 30T Offers 23% Faster Charging
OnePlus has been consistently revealing more specs for its next flagship OnePlus 7T series, ahead of the launch event. The brand has recently confirmed that both the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro smartphones will offer 23% faster charging with their Warp Charge 30T technology. Other than that, we also know that the devices will be coming with 90 Hz display and a circular rear camera module.
What We Saw Earlier
We are quite familiar with the Warp Charge 30 that we saw in the OnePlus 7 Pro. The plus point of this charging technology is its ability to keep temperatures low while charging. You can comfortably stream videos or play games without having a drop-down charging speed. It offers up to 50% charge in just 20 minutes. And, it takes a total of 40 minutes to completely charge the battery.
OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro Specs
The OnePlus 7T would come with a 6.55-inch display, Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM, 3,800 mAh battery, fingerprint sensor, triple rear cameras, 16MP selfie snapper, and more. It might arrive in Frosted Silver and Haze Blue colors.
On the other hand, the 7T Pro might come with 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. The device is supposed to ship with Android 10. Sensors might include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass/ magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor.
Price, Availability
The OnePlus 7T price is expected to start from Rs. 37,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB default storage. While the OnePlus 7T Pro might be priced at Rs. 52, 999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM variant. Both the smartphones will be launching on September 26, in India. At the same time, the brand might launch OnePlus TV along with the two mobile phones.
