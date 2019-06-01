Just In
- 4 min ago Six Ways To Restore Tabs On Google Chrome That Every Internet User Should Know
- 10 hrs ago Cricket Bonanza Contest: Airtel Offers Exciting Prizes On Every Match
- 15 hrs ago How To Know If Someone Is Trying To Steal Your Data Using Chrome
- 16 hrs ago Apple Bumps Up Download Limit On Cellular Data
Don't Miss
- News Extremely kind: Smriti Irani is all praise for Maneka Gandhi
- Sports Joshua loses heavyweight belts in stunning defeat to Ruiz Jr
- Movies Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections Day 24: Will The Mahesh Babu Movie Cross This Milestone?
- Automobiles Ford EcoSport Variants List Gets Shuffled —Titanium+ Variant Loses Out On Several Features
- Finance India's Per Capita Income Rose To Rs 10,534 A Month In FY19
- Education Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: Check The Result Date And Links
- Lifestyle 10 Simple Hairstyles For College Girls
- Travel Experience The Royal Reminiscence Of Bygone Era In Palanpur, Gujarat
I Am In Love With Warp Charge 30 And Here Are The Reasons
Warp Charge 30 is a proprietary fast charging technology from OnePlus, derived from Oppo's VOOC Charge. As the name suggests, the Warp Charge 30 offers 30Watts of output power, which can charge the OnePlus 7 Pro in under 120 minutes, and the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition within 100 minutes.
Warp Charge 30 is great for multiple reasons
As of now, only two smartphones in the world supports Warp Charge 30, and one has to shell out at least Rs. 48,999 buy a smartphone that actually supports Warp Charge 30 (unless you are buying a second-hand device).
In a typical fast charging technology, the fast charging conversion happens inside the smartphone, which results in excessive heating. However, with the Warp Charge 30, just like the Dash Charge technology comes with a charging IC inside the charging adapter, which reduces the smartphone heating especially while charging.
One can game and Warp Charge 30 at the same time, and the charging process will not be affected by gaming what so ever, and I even while gaming there was no significant heating on the device.
The Ecosystem
What makes Warp Charge 30 a great fast charging technology is the fact that the company has created a whole ecosystem with the Warp Charge 30 technology. Another than fast charging the smartphone, the Wireless Bullets 2 can also take advantage of the fast charging, which offers 10 hours of battery life with just 10 minutes of charge time.
Similarly, the company has also launched a Warp Charge 30 car charger, which again charges the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition quickly, just like a typical Warp Charge 30 wall charger.
Do note that, to use the full potential of the Warp Charge 30, one has to use the OnePlus certified charger and the data cable that comes with it. Do note that, using a third party data cable is most likely to slow down the charging process.
I still miss wireless charging on OnePlus smartphones, and the presence of the Warp Charge 30 does make me forget about the same. Hope, one day OnePlus comes with a wireless Warp Charge 30 technology.