I Am In Love With Warp Charge 30 And Here Are The Reasons Features oi-Vivek

Warp Charge 30 is a proprietary fast charging technology from OnePlus, derived from Oppo's VOOC Charge. As the name suggests, the Warp Charge 30 offers 30Watts of output power, which can charge the OnePlus 7 Pro in under 120 minutes, and the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition within 100 minutes.

Warp Charge 30 is great for multiple reasons

As of now, only two smartphones in the world supports Warp Charge 30, and one has to shell out at least Rs. 48,999 buy a smartphone that actually supports Warp Charge 30 (unless you are buying a second-hand device).

In a typical fast charging technology, the fast charging conversion happens inside the smartphone, which results in excessive heating. However, with the Warp Charge 30, just like the Dash Charge technology comes with a charging IC inside the charging adapter, which reduces the smartphone heating especially while charging.

One can game and Warp Charge 30 at the same time, and the charging process will not be affected by gaming what so ever, and I even while gaming there was no significant heating on the device.

The Ecosystem

What makes Warp Charge 30 a great fast charging technology is the fact that the company has created a whole ecosystem with the Warp Charge 30 technology. Another than fast charging the smartphone, the Wireless Bullets 2 can also take advantage of the fast charging, which offers 10 hours of battery life with just 10 minutes of charge time.

Similarly, the company has also launched a Warp Charge 30 car charger, which again charges the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition quickly, just like a typical Warp Charge 30 wall charger.

Do note that, to use the full potential of the Warp Charge 30, one has to use the OnePlus certified charger and the data cable that comes with it. Do note that, using a third party data cable is most likely to slow down the charging process.

I still miss wireless charging on OnePlus smartphones, and the presence of the Warp Charge 30 does make me forget about the same. Hope, one day OnePlus comes with a wireless Warp Charge 30 technology.