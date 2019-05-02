OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 to launch alongside the OnePlus 7 Pro News oi-Vivek OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 to sound better than the first Generation Wireless Bullets earphones

OnePlus is gearing up for a big launch event on the 14th of May in India, New York, and London. The company is most likely to introduce two new flagship smartphones at the event, along with some add-ons or accessories, related to the upcoming OnePlus smartphones.

Now, a new leak suggests or even re-affirms that, the company will announce the second generation wireless earbuds along with the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro launch. OnePlus Bullets Wireless was initially launched alongside the OnePlus 6T, the first OnePlus smartphone without the headphone jack. Now, the company is almost confirmed to launch the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 along with the OnePlus 7 series of smartphones.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2

According to the leak, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 looks almost similar to the first generation Bullets Wireless, except for the ear-tip, which is now redesigned to offer more snug-fit, compared to the first generation device.

As of now, there is no information on the actual features or the specifics of the headphones. Considering the looks of it, the 2nd Gen wireless earphones from OnePlus are expected to match the performance of the first generation once, with added improvement to elevate the overall music listening experience.

OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Car Charger

The leaked image also confirms that the company will also launch the second generation Warp car charger or the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Car Charger, along with the OnePlus 7. This leak states that, the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro are most likely to support Warp Charge 30 fast charging.

The Warp Charge 30 was introduced along with the launch of the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, which can charge the smartphone from 0 to 100% in less than 90 minutes. As of now, there is no information on the pricing of these accessories. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the upcoming products and accessories from OnePlus.

Source