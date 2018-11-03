ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Red edition listed on official website

OnePlus Bullet Wireless Red edition listed on the official website. All you need to know.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    OnePlus introduce its Bullets Wireless headphones alongside the launch of OnePlus 6. The headphones received a good response for the buyers. This is the successor to the OnePlus Bullets v2 wired in-ear headphones which were launch back in 2016 with the OnPlus 3T. The Newly launched OnePlus Bullets Wireless black edition comes with a price tag of Rs 3,990, and now the company has officially listed the red variant of the headphones on its website.

    OnePlus Bullets Wireless Red edition listed on official website

    The only difference between the red and the black variant is limited to the color of the cord which is red, rest everything is same. Both the variants come with the same price tag of Rs 3,990. This new color variant comes with a red colored cord which connects the earpieces to the neckband.

    However, the company has not disclosed any official release date for the new variant of the Bullets Wireless headphones. The official website says that the headphones are coming soon.

    The newly launched Wireless headphone comes with 9.2mm dynamic drivers, and sports a neckband-style design. The neckband is made of memory alloy and flexible enough for daily use. The neckband also houses a dedicated button through which users can control power and pairing. It also comes with an in-line remote and microphone.

    OnePlus Bullets Wireless Red edition listed on official website

    The OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones come with a USB Type-C charging port, and the best part is that it comes with a fast charging support. The company claims that the headset can be fully charged in about 15 minutes by using the USB Type-C cable. Moreover, the headset is also compatible with Qualcomm's AptX codec, when used with compatible smartphones.

    Bullets Wireless headphones also comes with support for Google Assistant. Now you can use your voice commands to the assistant to execute certain tasks without taking the device out of your pocket or bag.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 3, 2018, 13:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 3, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue