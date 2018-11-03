OnePlus Bullets Wireless Red edition listed on official website

OnePlus introduce its Bullets Wireless headphones alongside the launch of OnePlus 6. The headphones received a good response for the buyers. This is the successor to the OnePlus Bullets v2 wired in-ear headphones which were launch back in 2016 with the OnPlus 3T. The Newly launched OnePlus Bullets Wireless black edition comes with a price tag of Rs 3,990, and now the company has officially listed the red variant of the headphones on its website.

The only difference between the red and the black variant is limited to the color of the cord which is red, rest everything is same. Both the variants come with the same price tag of Rs 3,990. This new color variant comes with a red colored cord which connects the earpieces to the neckband.

However, the company has not disclosed any official release date for the new variant of the Bullets Wireless headphones. The official website says that the headphones are coming soon.

The newly launched Wireless headphone comes with 9.2mm dynamic drivers, and sports a neckband-style design. The neckband is made of memory alloy and flexible enough for daily use. The neckband also houses a dedicated button through which users can control power and pairing. It also comes with an in-line remote and microphone.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones come with a USB Type-C charging port, and the best part is that it comes with a fast charging support. The company claims that the headset can be fully charged in about 15 minutes by using the USB Type-C cable. Moreover, the headset is also compatible with Qualcomm's AptX codec, when used with compatible smartphones.

Bullets Wireless headphones also comes with support for Google Assistant. Now you can use your voice commands to the assistant to execute certain tasks without taking the device out of your pocket or bag.