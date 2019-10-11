OnePlus 7T Pro Is A Spec Beast That You Don't Necessarily Have To Buy

OnePlus Should Settle Down

If the OnePlus 7-series nomenclature hasn't confused you already, let me tell you that these four devices also share similar specifications and hardware, with a few tweaks here and there. Moreover, all these handsets were introduced with the same tag line- ‘Best Flagship Smartphone Your Money Can Buy'.



This creates a big confusion for the end-users who were ready to invest in the OnePlus ecosystem. If you are among them, hear us out before spending your money on the new OnePlus smartphones.

OnePlus 7T Pro Upgrades- SoC, Battery And Fast Charging

OnePlus 7T Pro mainly offers three upgrades in contrast to the OnePlus 7 Pro. And honestly, all these upgrades fail to justify the extra cost coming out from your pocket. Starting with the CPU, the new flagship from OnePlus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, which also powers the OnePlus 7T. It is nothing but an overclocked version of the standard Snapdragon 855 chipset that supplies power to the OnePlus 7 Pro. It is equally powerful and you won't feel any major performance boost in regular use if you shift from the OnePlus 7 Pro to the OnePlus 7T Pro.



Thanks to the company's highly optimized Oxygen OS and ample RAM, the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro and even the super expensive OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren edition work and feel like the same smartphones for almost every operation you perform on your handset.

OnePlus Failed To Offer A 120Hz Display Even With The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition

The major difference between the original OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7T Pro is the display; however, the difference is not much valid if you already own the OnePlus 7 Pro. The OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7T Pro uses the same QHD+ 90Hz AMOLED displays whereas the OnePlus 7 sports a standard 60Hz screen with 1080p resolution. The OnePlus 7T sits right in the middle with its 90Hz screen but with 1080p resolution.

Ideally, OnePlus should have offered a 120Hz AMOLED screen with the OnePlus 7T Pro series as these ‘T' variants are supposed to offer notable upgrades. In such context, the ROG Phone II still beats the OnePlus 7T Pro and the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren edition in the display game.

No Major Upgrades In The Battery Department

The second upgrade is the 4,085 mAh battery cell that is mere 85mAh bigger than the 4,000 mAh battery on the OnePlus 7 Pro. Once again, you won't experience any major battery performance boost with the OnePlus 7T Pro series handsets.



The third and the last upgrade that the OnePlus 7T Pro series brings to the table is the 23% faster charging via the company's newly introduced- Warp Charge 30T. Once again, not a drastic shift from the usual Warp Charge technology that's equally good for an end-user who is already using the OnePlus 7 Pro or the OnePlus 7T.

No Upgrades In The Camera Department

It is highly disappointing that OnePlus failed to bring something new to the table in the camera department. The OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro and its McLaren Edition use the same camera hardware. Interestingly, the OnePlus 7T's camera setup offers a 12MP telephoto camera against the 8MP telephoto camera on the OnePlus 7T Pro series. In short, the camera performance on all the aforementioned smartphones is once again very similar.



The camera has always been the weakest leg of OnePlus devices and even the super expensive OnePlus 7T Pro Mclaren Edition is nowhere close to the Google Pixels, latest iPhones and the Samsung's top-end Galaxy smartphones. Instead of putting the extra gigabytes of RAM and faster-charging adaptors, OnePlus should have given users a good camera upgrade with the OnePlus 7T Pro series.



Should You Buy The OnePlus 7T Pro?



The straight answer is ‘No' if you have already purchased the OnePlus 7T or the OnePlus 7 Pro. The extra price that the company is charging for such minor upgrades makes no or very little sense for the end-users. The launch of the OnePlus 7T Pro series fails to bring any major real-world value to the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 Pro users.



If you are looking for a full-fledged flagship smartphone, you can wait for the Google Pixel 4 series or try out the new Apple iPhone 11. These handsets offer much better camera performance and overall user-experience than the OnePlus smartphones at the end of the day. However, you'll have to spend some extra dimes to get your hands on them.

If you don't want to spend a fortune but desire an equally powerful handset as the OnePlus 7T Pro, simply go for the Asus ROG Phone II. It's a pro-gaming machine that also serves as an excellent mainstream smartphone.