OnePlus 7T Pro Vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Similarities And Differences Detailed

On Thursday, OnePlus announced the launch of the latest flagship model - the OnePlus 7T Pro. The device was unveiled in two variants - a standard version and a special McLaren Edition. It comes with several similarities and minor differences as compared to its predecessor, which is the OnePlus 7 Pro that gained the spotlight back in May this year.

OnePlus 7T Pro Vs OnePlus 7 Pro Price Comparison

OnePlus 7T Pro has been launched in India in a single variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space priced at Rs. 53,999. The McLaren Edition with special design aspects comes for Rs. 58,999. On the other hand, the OnePlus 7 Pro was launched in three storage options - 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM, and 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM priced at Rs. 48,999, Rs. 52,999, and Rs. 57,999 respectively.

Having said that, here we will see the similarities and differences between the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus 7T Pro Hardware Differences

Well, both the OnePlus smartphones differ in terms of processor and battery. When it comes to the processor details, the OnePlus 7T Pro gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. On the other hand, the OnePlus 7 Pro comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage space.

Talking about the battery department, the OnePlus 7T Pro keeps the lights turned on with a 4085mAh battery with the improved Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology. And, the OnePlus 7 Pro is fueled by a 4000mAh battery with Warp Charge 30 fast charging tech. Notably, the Warp Charge 30T is something that we saw in the OnePlus 7T. It is touted to be 23% faster than the previous generation fast charging technology.

OnePlus 7T Pro, 7 Pro Camera, Display And More

While we have seen the differences between the two OnePlus smartphones, let's take a look at the similarities from here. The OnePlus 7T Pro and 7 Pro come with Android 10 topped with OxygenOS 10. Well, the OnePlus 7 Pro received the update to the latest iteration of the OS a few days back, thereby making them on par in terms of software.

Both smartphones adorn a 6.67-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. There is 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection and 90Hz refresh rate as well. The other aspects include a USB Type-C port, NFC, an in-display fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos, dual stereo speakers, and Bluetooth 5.0.

When it comes to the camera department, both these OnePlus offerings have a pop-up camera module instead of a selfie camera sensor, thereby leaving a notch-less display. The selfie sensor within the pop-up module is a 16MP lens. Otherwise, both the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro feature triple rear cameras stacked vertically with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with f/1.6 aperture, a 16MP secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture.

Which One Should You Buy?

Personally, there is not much difference in terms of specifications between both these smartphones except for the processor and battery. While the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC in the OnePlus 7T Pro is an advanced one, even the Snapdragon 855 is an efficient one and not many users will find a major difference between the two. And, there is faster Warp Charge 30T, which is interesting.

However, if you already own the OnePlus 7 Pro, then it is not advisable to get the OnePlus 7T Pro. But, if you are planning to upgrade to this year's OnePlus flagship, then you can consider buying the OnePlus 7T Pro as it comes with the latest features.

