ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Hinted, To Be Launched On October 10

    By
    |

    OnePlus, a leading premium smartphone brand is known for launching special edition models of its smartphones. Last year, the company introduced the OnePus 6T McLaren Edition with the highest memory configuration. It looks like the company will follow the same trend this year as well with the OnePlus 7T Pro.

    OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Hinted, To Be Launched On October 10

     

    In a recent development, the OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that a new McLaren Edition smartphone will be launched this year. While the name of the device is yet to be revealed, a previous leak hints that the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is on cards. It could be announced alongside the OnePlus 7T Pro standard variant at the event in London on October 10.

    OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Confirmed

    Well, the OnePlus CEO took to Twitter to reveal an image of a retail package flaunting the carbon fiber pattern and the iconic orange outline as seen on the package of the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. In addition to this, he replied to a tweet posted by YouTuber Marques Brownlee aka MKBHD confirming that the McLaren Edition phone is coming for sure. However, he did not divulge if it will be the newly launched OnePlus 7T or the upcoming 7T Pro to get this special treatment from McLaren.

    From the recent reports, we can expect the device to be the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition. It has been revealed that the OnePlus 7T Pro will be announced on October 10 in London. There is a widespread expectation for the McLaren Edition to also be announced at the event as the British carmaker has a cryptic tweet hinting the same earlier this month. It also spoke about the collaboration with the smartphone maker and how it resulted in the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition.

     

    What We Expect

    Recently, the alleged renders of the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition hit the web showing orange accents at the edges and frosted glass design. This design is something that we saw with the yesteryear model. Even the logo of McLaren is seen clearly at the bottom. Similar to the standard edition of the 7T Pro, this one is also believed to feature a pop-up selfie camera and a curved display.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 12:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 8, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue