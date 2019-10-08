OnePlus 7T Pro With Possible Quad-Camera Setup To Go Live On October 10th News oi-Vivek

nePlus recently launched its OnePlus 7T with a 90Hz display. Now, the company is all set to unveil yet another device in the series -- the OnePlus 7T Pro. This will be the successor to the OnePlus 7 Pro and will launch along with the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition.

The launch event is scheduled for October 10th at 04:00 PM BST in London. The official launch teaser re-affirms the fact that the OnePlus 7T Pro will look similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro. Considering the teaser released by Amazon India, the smartphone is likely to be made available in the Indian market as well.

At the launch, the company is likely to announce at least three devices. The first one being the OnePlus 7T, which is already available in India. Besides, the company will also launch the OnePlus 7T Pro and the 7T Pro McLaren Edition, which is likely to be the most expensive OnePlus smartphone.

OnePlus 7T Pro Specifications

The OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to embrace a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution, protected by a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The smartphone will be based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC with at least 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone will ship with OxygenOS 10 on top of Android 10 OS.

As per the cameras, the smartphone will have a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide angle lens with 16MP resolution, a telephoto lens with 8MP resolution, and a 3D ToF sensor. The phone is likely to offer a 16MP pop-up selfie camera similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro.

We are likely to see a 4,000 mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T fast charging via the USB Type-C port. As per the pricing, the OnePlus 7T Pro is likely to cost similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro.

