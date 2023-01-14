OnePlus 9 Pro Vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Display, Specs, Features, Compared Features oi -Alap Naik Desai

OnePlus, a brand that rose to fame as the "flagship killer" brand, now launches a flagship Android smartphone every year. The OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 10 Pro are premium smartphones from the Chinese smartphone brand now working with Oppo. Let's compare their specifications, features, and prices to see which OnePlus smartphone could be a better choice.

OnePlus 9 Pro Vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Display

The OnePlus 9 Pro features a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED LTPO screen with a resolution of 1,440 x 3,216 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass. The display hides an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The OnePlus 10 Pro gets a curved 6.7-inch 10-bit LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED panel with a Quad HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 1300nits. Needless to mention, both displays are nearly identical to each other.

OnePlus 9 Pro Vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Performance

OnePlus 9 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC, which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC which is built on Samsung's 4nm fabrication process. Although a little old, the Snapdragon 888 chipset can offer healthy competition to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

OnePlus 9 Pro Vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Cameras

The OnePlus 9 Pro has a quad-camera setup on the back, headlined by a 48MP Sony IMX789 main camera, which is paired with a 50MP wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto shooter, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. There's a 16MP Sony IMX471 front-facing camera on the OnePlus 9 Pro.

The OnePlus 10 Pro packs a second-generation Hasselblad camera system. It features a custom-made 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor. The main camera is OIS enabled and supports phase detection autofocus. It is paired with a new 50MP fixed-focus 150-degree wide-angle camera (Samsung ISOCELL JN1). The third lens in the system is an 8MP OIS-enabled telephoto sensor (OmniVision OV08A10) offering a 3.3× optical zoom. The phone has a 32MP front-facing camera.

OnePlus 9 Pro Vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Battery

The OnePlus 9 Pro has a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by a 5000mAh battery, which supports 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

OnePlus 9 Pro Vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Which One To Buy?

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 9 Pro in 2021, while the OnePlus 10 Pro arrived last year. Incidentally, the OnePlus 11 will launch soon, but there might not be a OnePlus 11 Pro.

Between the two smartphones, the OnePlus 10 Pro has the edge in nearly every department simply because OnePlus had access to better hardware in 2022 compared to 2021.

The OnePlus 9 Pro, despite being almost two years old, has a 5G-enabled chipset. This makes the device relevant even in 2023. In other words, buyers can still consider the OnePlus 9 Pro even if OnePlus 11 is almost here.

