OnePlus Nord Vs Samsung Galaxy M51: Is The Monster Worth The Hype?

OnePlus Nord Vs Samsung Galaxy M51: Price Factor

The OnePlus Nord is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the base variant of 6GB RAM + 64GB storage; Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and Rs. 29,999 for the highest variant with 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage. Comparatively, the Samsung Galaxy M51 also costs Rs. 24,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM variant. In other words, both phones fall in the same price segment.

OnePlus Nord Vs Samsung Galaxy M51: Design

The OnePlus Nord features an all-glass design with a plastic frame. It flaunts a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and a 90Hz screen refresh rate and is also HRD 10 compatible. The Samsung Galaxy M51 packs a basic plastic body frame as we see on most Samsung affordable smartphones. The phone features a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. Despite the larger screen size, the OnePlus Nord offers more with a higher resolution and screen refresh rate.

OnePlus Nord Vs Samsung Galaxy M51: Processor Performance

Next, the OnePlus Nord draws power from the Snapdragon 765G processor, just like most smartphones in this segment. The phone has multiple variants to choose from starting from 6GB RAM up to 12GB. The Samsung Galaxy M51 draws power from the Snapdragon 730G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM. Both processors are capable of handling your day-to-day smartphone tasks and more. However, the Samsung Galaxy M51 is a gaming-oriented smartphone, which is certainly a pro over the OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus Nord Vs Samsung Galaxy M51: Battery Highlights

More importantly, the difference in the battery needs a special mention. The OnePlus Nord is fueled by a 4,115 mAh battery with 30T Warp Charge support. The Samsung Galaxy M51, on the other hand, has a massive 7,000 mAh battery that claims to give you up to two days of performance on a single charge. The difference is obvious and it's quite impressive to see how Samsung has fitted such a large battery in a smartphone chassis.

OnePlus Nord Vs Samsung Galaxy M51: Camera Performance

Lastly, the camera performance of the two phones also needs a comparison. The OnePlus Nord packs a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. The Samsung Galaxy M51 also packs a quad-camera setup with a larger 64MP primary sensor. Other sensors include a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro shooter, and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies, the OnePlus Nord has a dual-camera setup with a 32MP + 8MP lens, and the Samsung Galaxy M51 has a single 32MP sensor.

OnePlus Nord Vs Samsung Galaxy M51: Verdict

Based on the features and specifications, the scales are tipping towards the Samsung Galaxy M51 as a more powerful and efficient smartphone. Since the price of both phones is identical, the Samsung Galaxy M51 is offering more in terms of processor, battery, and even optics. Yes, the OnePlus Nord surely looks more attractive than the Galaxy 51 - but the underlying performance is more enhanced in the latter.