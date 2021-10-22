Just In
Oppo Diwali Sale 2021: Discount Offers Oppo Smartphones
Diwali is just around the corner and leading e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart have already announced sale on the occasion of Diwali. Besides, brands like Oppo, Mi, and Realme have also brought discount offers for their products. Oppo has something interesting for its customers.
So, if you are planning to buy a Oppo smartphone, you must go through this article. Here we are listing all the Oppo smartphones with their discount price tags that can be purchased during Oppo Diwali sale.
OPPO A12 (22% OFF)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,490 ; MRP: Rs. 10,990
OPPO A12 is available at 22% discount during Oppo Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,490 onwards during the sale.
OPPO A53 (31% OFF)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,990 ; MRP: Rs. 15,990
OPPO A53 is available at 31% discount during Oppo Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,990 onwards during the sale.
OPPO A31 (11% OFF)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,490 ; MRP: Rs. 12,990
OPPO A31 is available at 11% discount during Oppo Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,490 onwards during the sale.
OPPO A74 5G (23% OFF)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,990 ; MRP: Rs. 20,990
OPPO A74 5G is available at 23% discount during Oppo Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,990 onwards during the sale.
OPPO F19 Pro (8% OFF)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 21,990 ; MRP: Rs. 23,990
OPPO F19 Pro is available at 8% discount during Oppo Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,990 onwards during the sale.
