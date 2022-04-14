Oppo F21 Pro 4G Vs F21 Pro 5G: Worth Paying Extra Rs. 4,000 For 5G Model? Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo recently unveiled the F21 Pro series in India. The lineup includes the F21 Pro 4G and the F21 Pro 5G. Both models share similar specs except for minor changes. However, the 5G model costs higher than the 4G variant. In this article, we'll compare the features and pricing of both the models to guide you which one will be best for you.

Oppo F21 Pro 4G Vs F21 Pro 5G: Pricing Factor

The Oppo F21 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 4G model is priced at Rs. 22,999 for the same storage option. So, you need to spend extra Rs. 4,000 for the 5G model. However, both variants come in single storage option and are available in black and orange color option.

Oppo F21 Pro 4G Vs F21 Pro 5G: Design & Display

Both variants have similar design, featuring new Fiberglass leather back panel. In terms of display, both the 4G and 5G models come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display.

However, the Oppo F21 Pro 4G supports 90Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, while the 5G variant has a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. Furthermore, both variants come with lightweight design, weighing just 175 grams.

Oppo F21 Pro 4G Vs F21 Pro 5G: Performance, Battery

Both models run Android 12 with ColorOS 12 on top. They also pack the same 4,500 mAh battery unit 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. However, the 4G model is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, while the 5G variant gets its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. So, you'll get better performance on the 5G variant.

Oppo F21 Pro 4G Vs F21 Pro 5G: Camera Specs

Both models have the triple rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP micro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. There is an Orbit Light which encircles the micro shooter. It works as a notification indicator and provides light for capturing images in low light conditions. Upfront, the 4G model offers a 32MP Sony IMX709 camera sensor for selfies and videos, while the 5G variant features an 16MP front-facing sensor.

Oppo F21 Pro 4G Vs F21 Pro 5G: Which One Should You Buy?

Both models are offering same features except for the chipset, refresh rate, and selfie shooter. You can get better selfie camera and higher refresh rate on the 4G variant. Also, it is backed by a capable mid-range processor which can handle your day-to-day usage and gamine as well.

However, if you want a better chipset with 5G connectivity, can go for the Oppo F21 Pro 5G. Besides, you can also get better options from other brands like Realme and OnePlus at the same price range. OnePlus will be launching the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G on April 28 which is said to offer similar features as the Oppo F21 Pro 5G. Also, it is tipped to come under Rs. 20,000.

