Amazon Oppo Fantastic Days: Offers On Oppo Reno 3 Pro, Oppo A31, Oppo A7, Oppo A9 And More

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro is the latest smartphone from the company, which is also the world's first 44MP dual punch-hole camera smartphone. The smartphone is now available for Rs. 29,990 with monthly EMI starting from Rs. 2,499.

Similarly, the Oppo A31 is also on Amazon Oppo Fantastic Days sale, which is now available for Rs. 11,490. For the asking price, the phone offers a triple camera setup and a water-drop notch display at the front.

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, which is a flagship smartphone from 2019 is now available for Rs. 32,990, which makes it a great smartphone for the price, especially considering the features and specifications that it offers.

If you in search of a mid-tier smartphone, then the Oppo F11 with a 48MP primary camera can be yours for just Rs. 13,990 and the Oppo F15 with a 48MP quad-camera setup retail for Rs. 19,990 and offers 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

Besides these phones, the Oppo A7, Oppo A9 2020, Oppo Reno2 F, Oppo F15, Oppo F11, Oppo A1k, Oppo A5s, Oppo A5 2020, and the Oppo Reno2 Z are also on Amazon Oppo Fantastic Days sale. Depending on your budget and feature requirement, one can consider the model that suits them best.

16% Off On Oppo Reno 3 Pro

6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with

Octa-Core Dimensity 1000L (MT6885Z) 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU

8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB storage

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP macro and 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4025mAh battery

12% Off On Oppo A31

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.1.2 on Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery

47% Off On Oppo A7

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery

21% Off On Oppo A9 2020

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GBGB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

33% Off On Oppo reno2 F

6.53 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen

2.1GHz Octa Core MediaTek P70 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Selfie Camera

Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

4000 MAh Battery With VOOC

13% Off On Oppo F15

6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rera Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

42% Off On Oppo F11

6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4020mAh battery

32% Off On Oppo A1k

6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning

Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

8MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual SIM

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging

31% Off On Oppo A5s

6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB/3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 8.1

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery

19% Off On Oppo A5 2020

