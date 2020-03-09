ENGLISH

    Amazon Oppo Fantastic Days: Offers On Oppo Reno 3 Pro, Oppo A31, Oppo A7, Oppo A9 And More

    By
    |

    Amazon Oppo Fantastic Days are about to kickoff from March 8 to 12, where the e-commerce giant in collaboration with Oppo will have a special sale on a whole range of products, including the latest Oppo smartphones like the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. Along with the price cut, ICICI credit and debit card users can also get flat 10 percent off on both regular and EMI transaction, which will further drive down the price of these smartphones.

    Amazon Oppo Fantastic Days: Oppo Reno 3 Pro, Oppo A31, Oppo A7, Oppo A9 And More
     

    The Oppo Reno 3 Pro is the latest smartphone from the company, which is also the world's first 44MP dual punch-hole camera smartphone. The smartphone is now available for Rs. 29,990 with monthly EMI starting from Rs. 2,499.

    Similarly, the Oppo A31 is also on Amazon Oppo Fantastic Days sale, which is now available for Rs. 11,490. For the asking price, the phone offers a triple camera setup and a water-drop notch display at the front.

    The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, which is a flagship smartphone from 2019 is now available for Rs. 32,990, which makes it a great smartphone for the price, especially considering the features and specifications that it offers.

    If you in search of a mid-tier smartphone, then the Oppo F11 with a 48MP primary camera can be yours for just Rs. 13,990 and the Oppo F15 with a 48MP quad-camera setup retail for Rs. 19,990 and offers 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

    Besides these phones, the Oppo A7, Oppo A9 2020, Oppo Reno2 F, Oppo F15, Oppo F11, Oppo A1k, Oppo A5s, Oppo A5 2020, and the Oppo Reno2 Z are also on Amazon Oppo Fantastic Days sale. Depending on your budget and feature requirement, one can consider the model that suits them best.

    16% Off On Oppo Reno 3 Pro

    16% Off On Oppo Reno 3 Pro

    Offer Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with
    • Octa-Core Dimensity 1000L (MT6885Z) 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU
    • 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB storage
    • Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP macro and 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4025mAh battery
    12% Off On Oppo A31
     

    12% Off On Oppo A31

    Offer Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.1.2 on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh battery
    47% Off On Oppo A7

    47% Off On Oppo A7

    Offer Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
    21% Off On Oppo A9 2020

    21% Off On Oppo A9 2020

    Offer Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GBGB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
    33% Off On Oppo reno2 F

    33% Off On Oppo reno2 F

    Offer Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.53 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen
    • 2.1GHz Octa Core MediaTek P70 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 16MP Selfie Camera
    • Face Unlock
    • Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 4000 MAh Battery With VOOC
    13% Off On Oppo F15

    13% Off On Oppo F15

    Offer Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rera Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    42% Off On Oppo F11

    42% Off On Oppo F11

    Offer Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4020mAh battery
    32% Off On Oppo A1k

    32% Off On Oppo A1k

    Offer Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning
    • Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
    • 8MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual SIM
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging
    31% Off On Oppo A5s

    31% Off On Oppo A5s

    Offer Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 8.1
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh battery
    19% Off On Oppo A5 2020

    19% Off On Oppo A5 2020

    Offer Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 3GBGB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (Typcial) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

