Best 6GB RAM Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 12,000
We have seen many smartphones now easily coming with 6GB RAM setups. Surprisingly, to have bigger RAM smartphones, you don't have to spend huge money. As these devices are available under Rs. 12,000. Furthermore, due to offers across a couple of online retailers, you will seek more discounts on these phones.
We have shared a list of few 6GB RAM smartphones below. All these devices are powered by a strong chipsets, which works in perfect sync with their 6GB RAM setup.
As these processors prevent the useless accumulation of data which can sluggish the RAM, ultimately offering you a flawless multitasking experience. Due to such a configuration, you can also download as many apps as you want in your devices, without having a fear that the phones will slow.
Not only 6GB RAM remains the iconic spec of these phones but also you can find a few more interesting features on these phones.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro(6 GB RAM)
MRP: Rs. 13,790
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Realme 3 Pro (6 GB RAM)
MRP: Rs. 12,999
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4045mAh battery (typical) / 3960mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
Lenovo K10 Note (6 GB RAM)
MRP: Rs. 11,999
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio LTPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x with 64GB internal memory / 6GB RAM with 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4050mAh battery with 18W fast charging
Honor 10 Lite (6 GB RAM)
MRP: Rs. 11,499
Key Specs
- 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery
Realme 2 Pro (6 GB RAM)
MRP: Rs. 9,979
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera,
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh built-in battery
Nokia 5.1 Plus (6 GB RAM)
MRP: Rs. 8,994
Key Specs
- 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 5-megapixel rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
XOLO ZX (6 GB RAM)
MRP: Rs. 10,599
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
