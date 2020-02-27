Best 6GB RAM smartphones To Buy Under Rs 12,000

We have shared a list of few 6GB RAM smartphones below. All these devices are powered by a strong chipsets, which works in perfect sync with their 6GB RAM setup.

As these processors prevent the useless accumulation of data which can sluggish the RAM, ultimately offering you a flawless multitasking experience. Due to such a configuration, you can also download as many apps as you want in your devices, without having a fear that the phones will slow.

Not only 6GB RAM remains the iconic spec of these phones but also you can find a few more interesting features on these phones.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro(6 GB RAM)

MRP: Rs. 13,790

Key Specs



6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Realme 3 Pro (6 GB RAM)

MRP: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4045mAh battery (typical) / 3960mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging

Lenovo K10 Note (6 GB RAM)

MRP: Rs. 11,999

Key Specs



6.39-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio LTPS display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x with 64GB internal memory / 6GB RAM with 128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4050mAh battery with 18W fast charging

Honor 10 Lite (6 GB RAM)

MRP: Rs. 11,499

Key Specs



6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery

Realme 2 Pro (6 GB RAM)

MRP: Rs. 9,979

Key Specs



6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera,

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh built-in battery

Nokia 5.1 Plus (6 GB RAM)

MRP: Rs. 8,994

Key Specs



5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera + secondary 5-megapixel rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

XOLO ZX (6 GB RAM)

MRP: Rs. 10,599

Key Specs

