Just In
- 7 hrs ago Best Tariff Plans From Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea Under Rs. 200
-
- 8 hrs ago Panasonic Unveils HZ2000 OLED TV, RZ-S500W Wireless Earphones At CES 2020
- 9 hrs ago Nubia Red Magic 3 Game Space, Tips And Tricks Features Explained
- 9 hrs ago Uber And Hyundai Join Hands To Develop Electric Flying Cars
Don't Miss
- News JNU violence: 2 FIRs filed against Umar Khalid for ‘unlawful activities’ at Gateway of India
- Movies Gully Boy’s Siddhant Chaturvedi To Roll Out A Promising 2020; Here’s How!
- Sports Liverpool's Brewster loaned to Swansea for remainder of season
- Automobiles Dakar 2020 Stage 3 Highlights: Harith Noah’s Suffers Mechanical Failure
- Lifestyle 10 Effective Home Remedies To Prevent Swine Flu
- Finance Equitas Small Finance Bank Offers Waiver On Non-Maintenance On S/B A/c
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu In 2020
- Education TNPSC Upcoming Exams 2020: Explore Annual Recruitment Planner For 2020
Oppo Fantastic Days: Discounts And Offers On Oppo Smartphones
Amazon has brought up a scheme called "Oppo Fantastic Days". The sales have started from January 6th and will run till January 10th 2020. The sales bring excellent offers on some Oppo smartphones. A few of these devices have been added to the list below.
Amazon's offers during the sales include up to Rs. 1,500 instant discounts on credit and debit card EMI, extra up to Rs. 3,000 off on exchange, price slashed up to Rs. 13,000, save up to Rs. 2,000 on no-cost EMI options, exchange offers, warranty services, and more.
Oppo A7
The handset is available at Rs. 8,990 for 3GB RAM and 64GB ROM options. The handset can be obtained at various standard EMI options.
8% Off On Oppo Reno2
The smartphone's best-selling features include 48MP rear sensors, AMOLED display, and 4,000mAh battery capacity. It is available at Rs. 36,990 for 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM options.
16% Off On Oppo A9 2020
The smartphone's best-selling features include 48MP rear sensors, AMOLED display, and 4,000mAh battery capacity. It is available at Rs. 36,990 for 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM options.
38% Off On Oppo F11
The smartphone's best-selling features include 48MP rear sensors, AMOLED display, and 4,000mAh battery capacity. It is available at Rs. 36,990 for 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM options.
16% Off On Oppo A5 2020
The smartphone's best-selling features include 48MP rear sensors, AMOLED display, and 4,000mAh battery capacity. It is available at Rs. 36,990 for 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM options.
18% Off On Oppo Reno
The smartphone's best-selling features include 48MP rear sensors, AMOLED display, and 4,000mAh battery capacity. It is available at Rs. 36,990 for 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM options.
8% Off On Oppo Reno 2
The smartphone's best-selling features include 48MP rear sensors, AMOLED display, and 4,000mAh battery capacity. It is available at Rs. 36,990 for 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM options.
29% Off On Oppo Reno 10x Zoom
The smartphone's best-selling features include 48MP rear sensors, AMOLED display, and 4,000mAh battery capacity. It is available at Rs. 36,990 for 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM options.
-
22,990
-
29,999
-
19,990
-
28,999
-
34,999
-
1,07,899
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,999
-
9,999
-
63,900
-
34,999
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
44,900
-
19,999
-
16,999
-
9,999
-
9,999
-
51,420
-
12,000
-
20,580
-
9,999
-
30,500
-
40,705
-
22,160
-
18,200
-
18,270