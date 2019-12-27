Oppo Reno 3 5G, Reno 3 Pro 5G Unveiled: Top Features You Should Know Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Finally, the Oppo Reno 3 5G and Reno 3 Pro 5G have been unveiled at an event in the company's home market China. Now, these are the first Oppo smartphones in many aspects. What's more interesting is that these new devices feature a slim body, a lightweight profile, a powerful processor with 5G support, and numerous other aspects.

Running Android 10 topped with the newly launched ColorOS 7 out-of-the-box, the Oppo Reno 3 series smartphones feature a glass back and gradient design. Also, these smartphones support both SA/NSA or standalone and non-standalone sub-6GHz 5G networks.

Oppo Reno 3 5G, Reno 3 Pro 5G Price

Oppo Reno 3 5G and Reno 3 Pro 5G have been launched in Aura Blue, White, Black, and Blue color options. The Reno 3 has been launched in two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 12GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at 3399 yuan (approx. Rs. 34,600) and 3699 yuan (approx. Rs. 37,700) respectively.

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G has been launched in two variants featuring 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 12GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at 3999 yuan (approx. Rs. 40,700) and 4499 yuan (approx. Rs. 45,800) respectively. These smartphones will go sale in China from December 31.

Also, there will be a special Reno 3 Pro 5G Classic Blue Pantone 2020 Edition with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at 4199 yuan (approx. Rs. 42,900). This will be available from January 10, 2020.

Quad Rear Cameras

The Oppo Reno 3 5G bestows a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera sensor with LED flash, an 8MP secondary 116-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP tertiary macro lens and a 2MP fourth mono lens with f/2.4 aperture.

When it comes to the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G, the smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS, LED flash and f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP secondary 116-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 13MP telephoto lens with 5x hybrid optical zoom, 2x digital zoom and f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP fourth mono lens with f/2.4 aperture. The phone can capture slo-mo videos of 1080p at 120fps.

Support For 5G Networks

What's more interesting about these new Oppo Reno smartphones is that both the Reno 3 5G and Reno 3 Pro 5G support dual-mode 5G. These smartphones come with support for both SA/NSA or standalone and non-standalone sub-6GHz 5G networks.

30W VOOC 4.0 Fast Charging

Both the Oppo Reno 3 series smartphones get the power from a 4025mAh battery with VOOC flash charge 4.0 support. It is interesting that despite the capacious battery, these phones do not weigh too much.

First Phone With MediaTek Dimensity 1000L SoC

The Oppo Reno 3 is the first smartphone to get the power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1000L launched recently. On the other hand, the Pro variant makes use of the Snapdragon 765G chipset. These processors that support dual-mode 5G come with up to 12GB RAM.

