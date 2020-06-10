OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G Vs Other 12GB RAM Smartphones

The OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G is the latest smartphone in the market with 12GB RAM that compete against the likes of the other premium smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, and other high-end smartphones that also offers up to 12GB RAM.

If you are planning to buy a new phone that can perform as good as the OPPO Reno4 Pro 5, then here are some of the models that are great for gaming and multitasking, thanks to 12GB RAM.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

MRP: Rs. 92,999

Key Specs



6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP Rear Camera

40MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery

Motorola Edge Plus

MRP: Rs. 74,999

Key Specs



6.7-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.0 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 10

108MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera

25MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

MRP: Rs. 84,200

Key Specs



6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

4300 MAh Battery

Vivo iQOO 3 5G

MRP: Rs. 44,990

Key Specs



6.57-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB / 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 10 with iQOO UI 1.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP primary camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (Typical) battery

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition

MRP: Rs. 29,950

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery (typical) / 3900mAh battery

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition

MRP: Rs. 48,440

Key Specs



6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

12GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4080mAh battery

OnePlus 7 Pro 12GB RAM

MRP: Rs. 39,995

Key Specs



6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage

8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Nubia Red Magic 3S 256GB

MRP: Rs. 35,999

Key Specs

