Just In
- 1 hr ago Redmi 9 Debuts With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, Quad-Rear Camera: Price And Specs
-
- 2 hrs ago Say Namaste App Download: How to Download and Use On Your PC, Laptops and Smartphones
- 3 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy A01e With Removable Battery Spotted On Geekbench
- 4 hrs ago How Mi Laptop Could Be A Game Changer In India?
Don't Miss
- Sports Pakistan tour of England 'significant' in view of global situation: Younis
- News China, India reached positive consensus to 'ease' situation along borders
- Movies Abhishek Bachchan Soon Completes 20 Years In Bollywood; Celebrates People Who Made It Possible
- Finance S&P Retains India's Sovereign Rating And Stable Outlook
- Automobiles Vespa & Aprilia Scooters Online Booking Platform Launched: Benefits & Discount Offers
- Lifestyle 10 Obvious Signs That Tell Your Girlfriend Is The One You Should Marry
- Education Top 10 World Environment Day Quotes For Students
- Travel Scenic Road Trips In The Western Ghats That Every Biker Must Take This Monsoon
OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G Vs Other 12GB RAM Smartphones
Smartphones are getting faster with each passing year and now we have phones capable of offering stable 90fps gaming on titles like Fortnite. A high-end smartphone not only depends on a good processor but also on the amount of RAM that it possesses.
The OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G is the latest smartphone in the market with 12GB RAM that compete against the likes of the other premium smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, and other high-end smartphones that also offers up to 12GB RAM.
If you are planning to buy a new phone that can perform as good as the OPPO Reno4 Pro 5, then here are some of the models that are great for gaming and multitasking, thanks to 12GB RAM.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
MRP: Rs. 92,999
Key Specs
- 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X
- Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery
Motorola Edge Plus
MRP: Rs. 74,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.0 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 10
- 108MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
MRP: Rs. 84,200
Key Specs
- 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- 4300 MAh Battery
Vivo iQOO 3 5G
MRP: Rs. 44,990
Key Specs
- 6.57-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 10 with iQOO UI 1.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP primary camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (Typical) battery
Realme X2 Pro Master Edition
MRP: Rs. 29,950
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery (typical) / 3900mAh battery
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition
MRP: Rs. 48,440
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4080mAh battery
OnePlus 7 Pro 12GB RAM
MRP: Rs. 39,995
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Nubia Red Magic 3S 256GB
MRP: Rs. 35,999
Key Specs
- 6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 430 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) internal storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Redmagic OS 2.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
-
74,999
-
52,450
-
92,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
54,999
-
17,499
-
23,999
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
73,999
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
63,900
-
34,999
-
45,900
-
25,526
-
15,130
-
9,999
-
11,099
-
8,566
-
9,584
-
9,542
-
22,999
-
53,045
-
21,160