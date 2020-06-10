ENGLISH

    OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G Vs Other 12GB RAM Smartphones

    |

    Smartphones are getting faster with each passing year and now we have phones capable of offering stable 90fps gaming on titles like Fortnite. A high-end smartphone not only depends on a good processor but also on the amount of RAM that it possesses.

    OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G Competitors
     

    The OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G is the latest smartphone in the market with 12GB RAM that compete against the likes of the other premium smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, and other high-end smartphones that also offers up to 12GB RAM.

    If you are planning to buy a new phone that can perform as good as the OPPO Reno4 Pro 5, then here are some of the models that are great for gaming and multitasking, thanks to 12GB RAM.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

    MRP: Rs. 92,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X
    • Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
    • 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
    • Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 40MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery
    Motorola Edge Plus
     

    Motorola Edge Plus

    MRP: Rs. 74,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.0 storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • Android 10
    • 108MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

    MRP: Rs. 84,200
    Key Specs

    • 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • 4300 MAh Battery
    Vivo iQOO 3 5G

    Vivo iQOO 3 5G

    MRP: Rs. 44,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.57-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen
    • 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 10 with iQOO UI 1.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP primary camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (Typical) battery
    Realme X2 Pro Master Edition

    Realme X2 Pro Master Edition

    MRP: Rs. 29,950
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery (typical) / 3900mAh battery
    OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition

    OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition

    MRP: Rs. 48,440
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
    • 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4080mAh battery
    OnePlus 7 Pro 12GB RAM

    OnePlus 7 Pro 12GB RAM

    MRP: Rs. 39,995
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Nubia Red Magic 3S 256GB

    Nubia Red Magic 3S 256GB

    MRP: Rs. 35,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 430 nits brightness
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
    • 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) internal storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Redmagic OS 2.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 17:44 [IST]
