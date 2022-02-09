Just In
Oppo Reno7 Pro Vs OnePlus 9RT: Which One’s Better And Why?
Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G was recently launched, bringing in an upgraded camera setup, advanced processor, and much more. At the same time, OnePlus also upped its game with the launch of the OnePlus 9RT. Coming from the same parent company, both devices are now competing in the market as Oppo Reno7 Pro Vs OnePlus 9RT. Here's all you need to know.
Oppo Reno7 Pro Vs OnePlus 9RT: Price Factor
Starting with the Oppo Reno7 Pro, the smartphone debuted in a single model of 12GB + 256GB, costing Rs. 39,999. On the other hand, the OnePlus 9RT is available in two configurations of 8GB RAM + 128GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB, costing Rs. 42,999 and Rs. 46,999, respectively. As one can see, the OnePlus 9RT is more expensive, which could be a critical factor for purchase.
Oppo Reno7 Pro Vs OnePlus 9RT: Design Details
Moving on, the Oppo Reno7 Pro packs a unique, color-changing design, which seems to be the trend now. The smartphone packs squared edges and a stylish frame, and is available in two attractive color options. The Oppo Reno7 Pro flaunts a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and an FHD+ resolution. It offers an immersive viewing experience.
On the other hand, the OnePlus 9RT is equally stylish and offers a rich look and feel. Here, the OnePlus 9RT comes with a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display which offers up to 120Hz refresh rate. Overall, both smartphones are equally capable in terms of design and display.
Oppo Reno7 Pro Vs OnePlus 9RT: Hardware Performance
Under the hood, the new Oppo Reno7 Pro draws power from the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max processor. The OnePlus 9RT draws power from the Snapdragon 888 chipset. Reviews of both processors show they are equally capable and can handle almost all smartphone tasks without a glitch. That said, it should be noted the Snapdragon 888 chip is slightly older whereas the Dimensity 1200 Max is relatively new.
Also, the Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G gets its juice from a 4,500 mAh battery paired with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging support and reverse charging support. The OnePlus 9RT battery is similar, which also includes a 4,500 mAh battery with 65T Warp charging support and a reverse charging feature.
Oppo Reno7 Pro Vs OnePlus 9RT: Camera Performance
The camera department is the key highlight on both Oppo Reno7 Pro and the OnePlus 9RT. The Oppo Reno7 Pro features a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro camera. Users also get a 32MP selfie camera with enhanced features. The OnePlus 9RT also packs a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary camera.
The other sensors include a 16MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Plus, there's a 16MP selfie camera. The camera setup is quite similar, except for the selfie camera, which is more powerful on the Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G. If you're a social media influencer or a person who takes a lot of selfies, the Oppo Reno7 Pro has a stronger point here.
Oppo Reno7 Pro Vs OnePlus 9RT: Which Is Better?
Going by the features, both the OnePlus 9RT and the Oppo Reno7 Pro are great flagship smartphones. They are feature-rich and future-proof with 5G support. But there are a couple of factors that are in Oppo's favor.
For instance, it's got a better selfie camera, the latest processor, and a unique color-changing panel. That's not all. The Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G is also much cheaper than the OnePlus 9RT. If you're looking for a phone under Rs. 40,000, go for the Oppo Reno7 Pro.
