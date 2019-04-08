Paytm cashback offers available on iPhones Features oi-Harish Kumar

There's no denying fact to accept that users hardly get their eyes off from Cupertino giant, Apple. This tech-savvy is renowned for manufacturing highly advanced handsets and gadgets. But the problem which obstructs many users to purchase iPhones is their great expensiveness. To purchase the latest models, users might even look forward to loans which are not an ideal approach.

Understanding the desperate urgency for iPhones, a couple of portals have come up with plenty of amazing deals that can offer great relief on purchasing. And the recent portal to provide such a strategy is Paytm. With great Cashback offers and more, this E-commerce has greatly reduced the price options of some iPhones. Take a look at some of the phones that we've mentioned in the form of a list below.

This Paytm portal houses several key sale offers. These include no cost EMI option, great exchange, and cashback offers, 1-year manufacturer warranty for phone and 6 months warranty for in the box accessories, additional 10% Cashback on purchase using American Express card, and more.

From the portal, users get mobile protection plan which protects devices against screen damage and liquid damage at an ideal price point. Besides, the platform also has some promo codes which can make your sale even more remarkable. These codes give you the extra saving amount and while using you also get 5% cashback.

iPhone XR (Rs 4,995 Cash Back) Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Specs 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Apple iPhone XS Max (Rs 5,450 cash Back) Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Specs 6.5-inch Super Retina display (OLED) with HDR

IP68 dust and water resistant (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes)

12MP dual cameras with dual OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera

Face ID for secure authentication

A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine

Wireless charging-works with Qi chargers

iOS 12 with Memoji, Screen Time, Siri Shortcuts, and Group FaceTime iPhone 6s (Get Rs. 1,400 Cashback) Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Specs 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

Force Touch Technology

12MP ISight Camera

5MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

1715 MAh Battery iPhone XS (Get Rs 4,994 cash back) Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Specs 5.8-inch Super Retina display (OLED) with HDR1

IP68 dust and water resistant (maximum depth of 2 metres up to 30 minutes)2

12MP dual cameras with dual OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera - Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control and Smart HDR

Face ID for secure authentication3

A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine

Wireless charging-works with Qi chargers

iOS 12 with Memoji, Screen Time, Siri Shortcuts, and Group FaceTime Apple iPhone 8 Plus (Get a Rs 3,483 cash back) Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Specs 5.5-inch Retina HD display

IP67 water and dust resistant (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)

12MP dual cameras with OIS, Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, and 4K video

7MP FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash

Touch ID for secure authentication

A11 Bionic with Neural Engine

iOS 12 with Screen Time, Group FaceTime, and even faster performance Apple iPhone 7 (5% cash back on ICICI Bank) Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Specs

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance 5% off on Apple iPhone 7 Plus Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Specs

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance With Apple iPhone 6s plus (Get Rs 2,400 Cash Back) Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Specs

5.5 inch Retina HD Display

32 GB ROM

12MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

Apple A9 64-bit processor and Embedded M9 Motion Co-processor 19% off on Apple iPhone 6 Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Specs

Camera: 8 MP Rear camera with Dual tone LED flash | 1.2 MP front camera

Display: 11.93 centimeters (4.7-inch) HD display capacitive touchscreen with 1334x750 pixels

Memory, Storage & SIM: 1GB RAM | 32GB storage | Single nano SIM

Operating System and Processor: iOS v8 operating system with 1.4GHz Apple A8 processor

Battery: 1810 mAH lithium ion battery providing talk-time of 14 hours on 3G networks with stand by upto 240 hours