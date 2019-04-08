TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Paytm cashback offers available on iPhones
There's no denying fact to accept that users hardly get their eyes off from Cupertino giant, Apple. This tech-savvy is renowned for manufacturing highly advanced handsets and gadgets. But the problem which obstructs many users to purchase iPhones is their great expensiveness. To purchase the latest models, users might even look forward to loans which are not an ideal approach.
Understanding the desperate urgency for iPhones, a couple of portals have come up with plenty of amazing deals that can offer great relief on purchasing. And the recent portal to provide such a strategy is Paytm. With great Cashback offers and more, this E-commerce has greatly reduced the price options of some iPhones. Take a look at some of the phones that we've mentioned in the form of a list below.
This Paytm portal houses several key sale offers. These include no cost EMI option, great exchange, and cashback offers, 1-year manufacturer warranty for phone and 6 months warranty for in the box accessories, additional 10% Cashback on purchase using American Express card, and more.
From the portal, users get mobile protection plan which protects devices against screen damage and liquid damage at an ideal price point. Besides, the platform also has some promo codes which can make your sale even more remarkable. These codes give you the extra saving amount and while using you also get 5% cashback.
iPhone XR (Rs 4,995 Cash Back)
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone XS Max (Rs 5,450 cash Back)
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch Super Retina display (OLED) with HDR
- IP68 dust and water resistant (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes)
- 12MP dual cameras with dual OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera
- Face ID for secure authentication
- A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine
- Wireless charging-works with Qi chargers
- iOS 12 with Memoji, Screen Time, Siri Shortcuts, and Group FaceTime
iPhone 6s (Get Rs. 1,400 Cashback)
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- Force Touch Technology
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 5MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 1715 MAh Battery
iPhone XS (Get Rs 4,994 cash back)
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch Super Retina display (OLED) with HDR1
- IP68 dust and water resistant (maximum depth of 2 metres up to 30 minutes)2
- 12MP dual cameras with dual OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera - Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control and Smart HDR
- Face ID for secure authentication3
- A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine
- Wireless charging-works with Qi chargers
- iOS 12 with Memoji, Screen Time, Siri Shortcuts, and Group FaceTime
Apple iPhone 8 Plus (Get a Rs 3,483 cash back)
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch Retina HD display
- IP67 water and dust resistant (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)
- 12MP dual cameras with OIS, Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, and 4K video
- 7MP FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash
- Touch ID for secure authentication
- A11 Bionic with Neural Engine
- iOS 12 with Screen Time, Group FaceTime, and even faster performance
Apple iPhone 7 (5% cash back on ICICI Bank)
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
5% off on Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance With
Apple iPhone 6s plus (Get Rs 2,400 Cash Back)
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- 5.5 inch Retina HD Display
- 32 GB ROM
- 12MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Apple A9 64-bit processor and Embedded M9 Motion Co-processor
19% off on Apple iPhone 6
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- Camera: 8 MP Rear camera with Dual tone LED flash | 1.2 MP front camera
- Display: 11.93 centimeters (4.7-inch) HD display capacitive touchscreen with 1334x750 pixels
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 1GB RAM | 32GB storage | Single nano SIM
- Operating System and Processor: iOS v8 operating system with 1.4GHz Apple A8 processor
- Battery: 1810 mAH lithium ion battery providing talk-time of 14 hours on 3G networks with stand by upto 240 hours